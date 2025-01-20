Saudi House in Davos to also host Future of Aviation panel discussion.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia will host an investment showcase including two high level panel discussions at Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos next week. The investment showcase will highlight projects and incentives to unlock more than $100 billion of investment into the Kingdom's booming aviation sector across airports, airlines, ground services, cargo and logistics.

As part of the more than $100 billion of investment opportunities, airports account for more than $50 billion, new aircraft orders around $40 billion, while the remaining $10 billion is comprised of other projects, including $5 billion in special logistics areas around the three main airports in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Panellists at Saudi House during the focus on aviation include the Saudi Arabian Assistant Minister of Investment Dr. Abdullah Aldubaikhi and leaders from Archer Aviation, Jeddah Airport, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Saudi Arabia and GACA.

GACA Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Intelligence Mohammed Alkhuraisi said: “Saudi Arabia is presenting aviation investment opportunities that are unmatched globally, as the Saudi Aviation Strategy triples passenger numbers, connects to more than 250 destinations and handles 330 million passengers and 4.5 million tons of cargo.”

The investment panel discussion will provide updates on major projects including the massive six runway King Salman International Airport in Riyadh and public private partnerships for the Abha, Taif, Hail and Qassim international airports.

The showcase will also feature opportunities in cargo and logistics, Advanced Air Mobility and business aviation.

The Saudi House initiative, led by the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), serves as a platform to showcase Saudi Arabia's transformative economic vision in Davos. Featuring contributions from multiple government entities, Saudi House facilitates strategic dialogue among entrepreneurs, innovators, and decision-makers, fostering collaboration on key sectors shaping the future. Aviation will feature as a core enabler of the Saudi transformation story, and a sector through which Saudi is playing a global leadership role.