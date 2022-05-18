Aviation, transport and city planning authorities are preparing infrastructure to meet projected growth

Dubai, UAE: French company Groupe ADP, a world leader in airport design, construction and operation, will launch a commercial EV craft in December 2024 ahead of Paris Olympics and the test operation will be manned with one pilot and one passenger to define the progress, said Joyce Abou Moussa, Innovation Project Manager, ADP.

Participating in a panel discussion ‘Preparing for future urban mobility’ at the Airport Innovation & Development conference at the Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF), Joyce Abou Moussa, said the program is in the initial testing stage and components are being tested to address technical and regulatory requirements.

“The programme is led by ADP and the testing is conducted at four vertiports initially and in the next phase the number of vertiports will be increased to 10 across the city of Paris before 2028,” added Joyce who is leading the Urban Mobility strategy and commercial development for Groupe ADP Aeroports de Paris.

The growth of urban air mobility, using highly automated aircraft that can operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes within urban and suburban areas, is gaining traction globally and will be an integral part of the future travel experience.

As the sector takes off, aviation, transport and city planning authorities are preparing the infrastructure to meet projected growth. The panel discussed various aspects of vertiports in more detail and regulation, infrastructure planning and growth forecasts for the urban air mobility sector.

The speakers discussed the advancement in the urban air mobility industry, specifically new electric aircraft, infrastructure and regulations.

Damian Kysely, Head of Infrastructure, Europe and Middle East, Skyports, his company has installed the ground infrastructure in Paris for the testing operation of the first commercial flight ahead of Paris Olympics and the scale will be broadened accordingly.

He said that the technology is already available as there are eight to 10 prototype aircraft but none of them is certified by the authorities.

Raghu Seelamonthula, Director – Strategy & Growth, Airside & Tower Systems, Honeywell, said that the real challenge is to bring all stakeholders on the same approach to sustainability.

Organised by RX Global, the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon footprint year on year.

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

-Ends-

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Managing Director

Nadd Al Shiba PR

Email: info@naddalshiba.com