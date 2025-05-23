Showcasing the UAE’s Leadership in Innovation and Urban Development.

The summit will highlight the key developments shaping the future of real estate and infrastructure.

UAE: Forbes Middle East is gearing up to launch the first edition of its Building the Future Summit, taking place on May 26-27, 2025, at Berklee Abu Dhabi. The summit will bring together an exclusive cohort of real estate leaders, investors, innovators, and architects from across the region and around the world.

Held in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure—represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme—and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, and in collaboration with One Development, the summit will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, senior government officials, and industry leaders. Among them are: H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government; H.E. Eng. Mohamed Almansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme; H.E. Dr. Omar Al Shaiba, Executive Director for Information Technology Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development; and Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of the Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai.

The event will also welcome leading investors and entrepreneurs, including Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding; Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding; Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, and Cofounder and COO of Amali Properties; Ali Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties and Founder & CEO of Amali Properties; Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of the Danube Group; Nadia Zaal, Cofounder of Zaya and CEO of the Al Barari Group; and filmmaker Marwan Hamed.

The summit will spotlight the latest developments shaping the future of energy, urban infrastructure, and real estate, and explore how these advancements are transforming communities and enhancing quality of life. Through in-depth discussions on the integration of smart cities, sustainable urban planning, and advanced infrastructure solutions, the summit will highlight the UAE’s leadership as a global hub for innovation and urban development.

“At DMT, we are proud to help shape Abu Dhabi into one of the world’s most liveable cities—a place where infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability come together in service to our communities. Guided by the vision of our Leadership, we are delivering people-first planning and future-ready infrastructure. The Building the Future Summit is a timely platform to showcase how these principles are shaping real outcomes in Abu Dhabi and cities across the region,” said H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Meanwhile, H.E. Eng. Mohamed Almansoori, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, commented: “The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s patronage of the Building the Future Summit—represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme—reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing initiatives that champion sustainable urban development and the creation of integrated infrastructure aligned with future needs. This summit serves as a vital platform for fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors on the future of housing and urban planning. It also highlights the nation’s efforts to develop smart, sustainable cities centered on human well-being and quality of life. We look forward to the summit generating actionable outcomes that contribute to the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and support the broader objectives of the Year of Community initiatives.”

Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said: “We’re proud to stand alongside Forbes Middle East for an event that speaks directly to the future we believe in. ONE Development approaches every project with a mindset rooted in innovation and purpose. From how we design to how we build, our goal is to create spaces that are not only smarter but also more meaningful for the people who live and work in them. This summit is an opportunity to push those conversations forward, and we’re glad to be contributing to it.”

“There is nowhere in the world that showcases cutting-edge innovation in infrastructure and real estate like the UAE, so Abu Dhabi is the perfect home for our first Building the Future Summit,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East. “This event will reveal the trends and opportunities shaping communities across the region and the world, and give the experts a flagship platform from which to discuss the issues affecting investors, developers, and designers as they build the smart cities and new landscapes that shape our common future.”

Speakers will explore the latest innovations in smart cities, digital infrastructure, and sustainable design, with discussions delving into the evolution of modern architecture, where climate-conscious design harmonises with the preservation of cultural identity, alongside the integration of smart technologies. The program will also feature interactive workshops that explore a wide range of topics, with a particular emphasis on the role of architecture and interior design in shaping quality of life. Highlights include a hands-on session demonstrating how to translate Salone Milan 2025 design trends into real-world applications, as well as a workshop focused on integrating plants and green spaces into urban developments, hospitality environments, and residential spaces.

To host the Building The Future Summit, Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a number of distinguished partners, including presenting partner, ONE Development; main strategic partner, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme; associate partners, Binghatti Developers and Reportage Properties; event partners Zane Developments, Marjan Properties, Aqua Properties, Danube Group, Hassan Allam Holding, Richmind Developers Eywa Dubai by R.Evolution, and REEF Luxury Developments; AI and technology partner Xphere Interactive Technologies; gift partners Pure Candles, Kashida, Shuk Leather, Touch of Oud, Jasani, Business Bay, Metaspace Labs Information Technology, Aroma 24/7, and Obsidian Skincare; entertainment partner Scream Entertainment; activation partner The Perfume Bar; education partner Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and catering partners, Evian, Solaris Tea, and Stree F&B.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

