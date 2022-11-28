Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: In conjunction with the UAE National Day, Manar Mall - Al Hamra’s flagship mall - will host the fourth season of the much-anticipated culinary extravaganza RAK EATS, in association with RAK SME this December in Ras Al Khaimah.

Founded by RAK SME to support local businesses, this edition of RAK EATS is returning to emulate the epicurean culture of the Emirate while also paving a platform for young locals to showcase their food concepts to the thousands of visitors who frequent this month-long gala each year.

Taking place from December 1 to 31, 2022, the festival will witness participation from more than 40 national food and beverage projects by SMEs such as Chain Café, One Wish, Fareej Eshhafan, Siket Alteben, Let’s Grill, and Shaghf Café, to name a few. With something in store for every family member, the gastronomic festivities will be accompanied by heritage entertainment shows, exciting prizes, and promotions.

Lee Northmore, Vice President, Manar Mall & Retail Leasing, Al Hamra, said: “We are proud to be the host of RAK EATS in 2022 and to be able to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to benefit by exhibiting their expertise and products in a purpose-built and highly professional environment where visitors come on a daily basis to shop and enjoy themselves. We are thankful to RAK SME for collaborating with Manar Mall on this event and are looking forward to taking RAK EATS to a whole new level, with an unrivalled selection of food and entertainment in Ras Al Khaimah’s most loved shopping destination. We promise it to be a simply unmissable experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Yousef Mohammed Esmaeel, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee of RAK-SME, said: “RAK SME strongly believes in teaming up with partners who share our vision of empowering SMEs and upcoming local enterprises through avenues that enable them to enhance their competitiveness, and RAK EATS was conceived with the same goal in mind. We are excited to join forces with Manar Mall for this season of the event and are confident of its success in creating opportunities for those who participate.”

Visitors to RAK EATS can also take advantage of the numerous offerings of the Manar Mall waterside Promenade, which has served as an ideal location for major events and activations over the years. Spanning across an area of 100,000 square feet, with spectacular views of the mangroves, the Promenade is the premier recreation and entertainment destination for people looking to spend quality time with family and friends.

RAK EATS marks yet another step forward in Manar Mall's quest to establish and strengthen relationships with local SME business owners and provide a broader range of unique products and experiences to consumers, all while showcasing the best of Ras Al Khaimah.

Mark your calendars and visit RAK EATS from December 1 until December 31, from 4 PM to 11 PM on weekdays and 4 PM to 12 AM on weekends, to enjoy all things food and culture.

-Ends-

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations and plans to drive sustained growth by expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

Follow Al Hamra on www.alhamra.ae, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more updates.

About RAK SME:

Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Enterprise Development, also known as RAK SME, was founded by Emiri decree to facilitate youth entrepreneurship and diversify the UAE’s national economy by boosting SME success. RAK SME has been hosting RAK EATS for 3 years, bringing a beautiful food festival to Ras Al Khaimah and receiving more than 50,000 visitors at every event.

Media Contact:

Nivine William | Atrayee Choudhury

ASDA’A BCW

​​​​​​​nivine.william@bcw-global.com | atrayee.choudhury@bcw-global.com