Dubai, UAE, 07 March: Ramadan ushers in a period of reflection and communal gatherings, with Dubai’s multicultural melting pot honouring the occasion in diverse ways. Those looking to encounter authentic regional traditions need not look further than one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, Al Seef, while throughout the city, leading destinations like JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and more are getting into the holy month’s spirit with their own flavour of festivities. Discover all the things to do this Ramadan until Eid weekend (14 April).

Ramadan Nights & Lights at Al Seef

First day of Ramadan until 14 April, 8:30 PM to midnight

Fireworks: Dazzling fireworks will light up Dubai Creek at Al Seef from 22-24 March at 10 PM. Tuck into one of Al Seef's waterfront restaurants offering Ramadan menus or sail across the iconic waterway on a AED2 abra ride for a unique vantage point.

Dubai Lights: Light art is transforming Al Seef's heritage area with Ramadan-themed projections. After the sun sets, walls beside the dhow deck will come to life every half an hour with impressive imagery perfect for posing and posting throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan Bazaar: Those looking for one-of-a-kind gifts or to update their Ramadan wardrobe must visit Al Seef's alfresco souk, open daily after Iftar. Vendors are curating Ramadan-specific goods and garbs outside their shops for a vivacious bazaar feel that tugs you into the past.

Traditional music performances: Al Seef visitors will be treated to mesmerising displays of cultural artistry as live musicians bring to light folk musical traditions such as the oud and qanun. Enjoy live performances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

: Al Seef visitors will be treated to mesmerising displays of cultural artistry as live musicians bring to light folk musical traditions such as the oud and qanun. Enjoy live performances every Hakawati storytelling: Al Seef is keeping alive the revered Arab tradition of oral storytelling, or Hakawati, with a real-life storyteller spinning vivid tales of ancient epics and folklore and quizzing visitors amid the charming souk setting on weekends.

Ramadan Urban Art Nights at Boxpark

First day of Ramadan until 14 April

Ramadan pop-up: Explore unique gifts and garb at a curated by the popular gallery and concept store, The Urbanist, known for spotlighting up-and-coming regional designers and international labels across fashion, homeware, jewellery, art and design pieces.

Ramadan art exhibition: Alongside its pop-up for shoppers and gift seekers, The Urbanist is hosting an art exhibition in line with the holy month.

: Alongside its pop-up for shoppers and gift seekers, The Urbanist is hosting an art exhibition in line with the holy month. Iftar and suhoor menus: Along the lantern-lined promenade, many of Boxpark’s restaurants are offering Iftar and Suhoor menus, while its array of stylish coffee shops offers the perfect environment for evening catch-ups and board games.

Ramadan Nights at JBR

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 15 March until 14 April, 6PM to 10PM

Kids arts and crafts: Little ones can let their imaginations run wild after Iftar at open-invite Ramadan-themed crafting workshops.

: Little ones can let their imaginations run wild after Iftar at open-invite Ramadan-themed crafting workshops. Henna & falconry: Celebrating age-old Emirati customs, women and girls can have their hands decorated with traditional henna designs, while the whole family can meet and take pictures with the UAE’s national bird, the falcon.

Celebrating age-old Emirati customs, women and girls can have their hands decorated with traditional henna designs, while the whole family can meet and take pictures with the UAE’s national bird, the falcon. Oud player: Music will weave through the stretching promenade of JBR with four live oud performances every evening.

Ramadan Rewards: During Ramadan, Tickit users who consume three meals at any participating F&B outlet will be eligible for a prize of 50 points, equivalent to AED50. Simply download the Tickit Rewards app on your phone, spend a minimum of AED25 per transaction at select F&B outlets and earn rewards.

During Ramadan, Tickit users who consume three meals at any participating F&B outlet will be eligible for a prize of 50 points, equivalent to AED50. Simply download the Tickit Rewards app on your phone, spend a minimum of AED25 per transaction at select F&B outlets and earn rewards. Coffee and dates: In a show of Emirati hospitality, JBR will be handing out free dates and Arabic coffee to treat visitors every weekend after Iftar.

Bluewaters Fireworks

15 to 31 March, 9:30 PM

Weekend Fireworks: Fireworks will illuminate the tranquil waters above Bluewaters every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM from 15 to 31 March. Secure a table alfresco at one of the waterfront restaurants or head to the pedestrian bridge connecting the island to JBR.

Al Khawaneej Nights in Ramadan

10 March to 9 April

Authentic Arab hospitality: Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej are banding together to deliver memorable after-Iftar hours. Indulge in authentic Emirati hospitality and culture in dedicated Ramadan corners where visitors can get their hands decorated with henna, enjoy the signature Arabic coffee and date pairing and delight in immersive storytelling sessions.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA): Discover a dynamic Ramadan-themed schedule at ToDA, an immersive sound, art and light space. From the mystical poetry and musings of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi in ‘Dreams of Rumi’ and ‘Sounds of Sufi’ to an immersive suhoor, discover a schedule of memorable experiences and enjoy 25% off using the code “RAMADAN25”.

12 March – 11 April

Learn more: www.toda.ae

Iftar and Suhoor menus: Restaurants throughout the iconic destination are offering special Ramadan menus from sunset into the night. From Persian delicacies at Anar to authentic Emirati and Lebanese recipes at Al Makan, discover a host of mouthwatering menus and offers across the Souk.

