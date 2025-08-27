Dubai, UAE: The Future Hospitality Summit World is empowering women working in hospitality and tourism through #FHSWomenPower, a unique initiative to promote gender diversity and highlight the increasingly pivotal role that women leaders play in the success of the sector.

#FHSWomenPower, launched at FHS Saudi Arabia in 2024 and now a regular feature at all Future Hospitality Summit events, is offering 35% discount on passes to FHS World for women hospitality leaders, taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, 27-29 October.

Plus, Emirati women in the sector have the chance to have complimentary access to FHS World if they register their interest on UAE Women’s Day (Thursday, 28 August).

Visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/fhswomenpower to apply for a discounted pass, and register at https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/emirati-womens-day-form on UAE Women’s Day for complimentary access for Emirati hospitality leaders only.

Currently, women account for only 30% of leaders in hospitality, creating a sizeable gender gap and a crucial area for growth and diversification within the industry.*

Tanja Milner, Production Director at The Bench, organiser of FHS, said: “#FHSWomenPower was an instant winner when it debuted at FHS Saudi Arabia last year, and we are delighted to feature this exciting, empowering initiative at FHS World this October.

“With less than a third of hospitality leaders being female, there is a golden opportunity to capitalise on the knowledge, experience, interpersonal skills and creativity that women bring to the sector. #FHSWomenPower unites the local, regional and global hospitality industry to not only recognise the importance of women in the sector, but also to actively facilitate their growth and progress.”

Women will also be in the spotlight at FHS World with the return of the Impact Leader Award, which celebrates female leaders driving meaningful change, and toasts the rising talent that is breaking barriers, championing innovation and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Nominations will open soon.

*Source: Forbes

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

Discover more at thebench.com

About FHS World

Dates: 27-29 October 2025

Location: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Sponsors:

