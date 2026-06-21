Riyadh: Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia returns to Riyadh tomorrow from 22–24 June at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, bringing together the people turning Saudi Arabia’s investment confidence into real hospitality projects, partnerships and growth.

Positioned as the Kingdom’s leading deal-making and investment platform, FHS connects capital with opportunity. The 2025 edition generated over US$1.6 billion in business opportunities, reinforcing its role as a key deal-making forum. More investors than ever before will be in the room next week, making up 30 percent of confirmed attendees, and representing $4.99 trillion in assets under management. Confirmed investors include Al Khozama, Al Rajhi Capital, Arbireo Capital, Blacksand, Certares, Jabal Omal Development Company, Majid Al Futtaim Development, Marjan, New Murabba, NMR Group, Orascom Development, Red Sea Global, SEDCO Capital, and United Real Estate Development Company.

The 2026 edition gets under way on Monday evening, 22 June, with the grand welcome reception hosted by Al Khozama Investment Company at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh. The main programme kicks off on Tuesday morning, 23 June, with the keynote address delivered by Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Deputy Minister of Tourism Destinations Enablement, Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia titled: “Shaping the Next Chapter of Saudi Tourism.” Commenting ahead of next week’s summit he said: "Guided by Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is undergoing one of the world's most significant tourism transformations, creating new destinations, attracting investment and welcoming visitors from around the globe. As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination and investment hub, unprecedented opportunities are being created across the tourism and hospitality sectors, accelerating development and attracting partners from around the world.”

“FHS Saudi Arabia plays an important role in connecting capital with opportunity and bringing together the investors, developers, operators and industry leaders who are helping to shape the future of tourism. We are pleased to partner with FHS in fostering collaboration, sharing expertise and supporting the dialogue, partnerships and investments that continue to advance the Kingdom's tourism ambitions under Vision 2030."

Ali Shahid, CEO at The Bench, organisers of FHS Saudi Arabia, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Tourism for our longstanding partnership and support of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS). The Ministry of Tourism’s leadership has been a cornerstone of FHS Saudi Arabia’s growth, making this platform the leading one for owners, investors and developers in the Kingdom.”

Over the course of the packed two-day programme, more than 30 presentations, debates, forums and networking events will be held under the theme ‘Where Opportunity Meets Capital’. Leaders from across hospitality, tourism and real estate investment will take the stage to discuss key industry topics, including a recovery and reset in light of current geopolitical events, and a wealth of other factors and opportunities to advance hospitality and tourism development across the Kingdom.

The line-up of esteemed speakers includes: H.E. Mr. Abdullah Al-Muhaisen,

Advisor at the Royal Court; Khalid Saud Abuhaimed, Chief Executive Officer, Al Khozama; Hossam Albasrawi, Chief Executive Officer, AlRahji Capital; Saleh Al Habdan, Chief Executive Officer, Jabal Omar Development Company; Sultan Bader Alotaibi, Chief Executive Officer, TAIBA; Omar bin Ahmed Al-Abdullatif, Chief Executive Officer, Blacksand; Jaume Tàpies-Ibern, Founder & Co-Chairman, Aina Hospitality; Hamza Farooqui, Founder & CEO, Millat Group; Amin Ismail, Managing Director, Certares; Scott Livermore, Chief Economist Middle East, Oxford Economics; Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group; Phillip J. Jones, Chief Tourism Officer, Royal Commission for AlUla; Eng. Meshari Al Nahari, Chief Executive Officer, ASFAR & Aseer Investment Company; Neil Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Soneva; Dr. Stephan Hungeling, Chief Executive Officer, H World International; Gregory Djerejian, Group Head of Investments & Group Chief Legal Officer, Red Sea Global; Muin Serhan, Chief Executive Officer, Amsa Hospitality; Fuad Essam Al Filali, Group CEO, Serb Holding Group; Michael Levie, Co-founder, Citizen M, and Jalil Mekouar, Chief Executive Officer, Elaf Group.

Visit the FHS Saudi Arabia 2026 website for more information about the event and discover the full agenda here.

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

Discover more at thebench.com.

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 22-24 June 2026

Location: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Sponsors: Al Khozama Investment and Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh as Host Partner; Taiba Investments as Founding Partner; alrajhi bank, Blacksand, China - Chongqing District Pavilion, Elaf, Ewaa Hotels, Jabal Omar Development Company, Radisson Hotel Group and Red Sea Group as Strategic Partners; BWH Hotels, ClubMed, IHG, Rotana, The Ascott Limited and The Torch Doha as Headline Partners; Accor, A&M Middle East, Amsa Hospitality, BAAN Holding, Blacklane, H World International, HAMA MEA, House of Attention, JT+Partners, Knight Frank, KOFISI, Legacy Hotels Holding, Minor Hotels, Quo, Serb Holding Co., Sommet Education, STR, The First Group Hospitality, Tourism Economics and Wyndham as Partners; AIRE, DAR Engineering, Melia Hotels International, Rove Hotels, Safir Hotels & Resorts, Shaza Hotels, Sophos Technogym and WhiteWater as Exhibitors; Marriott International and Sectorlight as Branded Residence Forum (BRF) Partners; RLI Connect Media as Strategic Event Partner; Women in Business as Supporters, and Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia as Strategic Enabler.

About Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investment

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

About the Ministry of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Its mission is to promote growth across the Kingdom’s thriving tourism industry, supporting the diversification of the national economy and positioning the Kingdom as a global tourism destination. The Ministry unlocks the sector’s potential by crafting innovative policies and regulations, fostering an attractive investment environment, empowering the private sector, and training homegrown talents to innovate, lead, and reimagine Saudi tourism.

Media contact:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director In2 Consulting

Email: anne@in2consulting.com