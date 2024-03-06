Dubai, UAE:— FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, showcased its one-stop shop aerospace solutions at the 2024 MRO Middle East Exhibition, a gathering of 200 international exhibitors from the airline maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) supply chain, which took place from March 5 – 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

With extensive experience in operating a fleet of more than 700 planes, FedEx offers the Aviation and Aerospace industry with customizable services through FedEx Aerospace Solutions - an all-inclusive source for transporting the parts required to maintain aircraft in operation.

The FedEx® Aerospace Solutions include value-added services such as Dangerous Goods shipping, Freight Forwarding, Automation solutions, supply chain solutions, and experienced customs clearance support to manage the specialized customs regulations required when transporting aircraft parts. The broad selection of services also includes SenseAwareSM, a multi-sensor device that travels inside shipments, offering extended visibility into the movement of critical packages like aircraft parts and tools. The device monitors location, temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure readings, light exposure, and shock events, and with near real-time updates, makes it possible for customers to stay connected to their high-value shipments.

FedEx also sponsored the event’s Go Live! Theatre activation and hosted an insightful panel discussion titled: ‘From Growth to Success: Take the Next Steps Now with FedEx Aerospace Solutions’. The conversation delved into the current state of the MRO industry, challenges faced in the MRO supply chain, and the evolving trends and FedEx solutions which are helping address these challenges and supporting more efficient operations.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, supplying fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.