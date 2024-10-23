Tickets still available, with race options to suit all fitness levels

Event Fan Village to feature DJ, food vendors and exciting activations

Dubai, UAE: Excitement is building with only a matter of days until Arabian Warrior, a recently created OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) brand, stages its maiden event in Dubai and those in attendance, either competing or spectating, can look forward to plenty of entertainment away from the course, including a live DJ, multiple food vendors and engaging activations.

Having launched in August, with the aim of establishing a global OCR brand portfolio centred in the Middle East, Arabian Warrior holds its first event at Dubai Islands on Saturday October 26, with over 2,000 participants already confirmed to be competing.

There is certainly no excuse for anybody attending to go hungry as the on-site Fan Village will include a host of high-quality vendors with guests able to select from established brands such as Protein House, Krush Burger, Coffee Island, McGettigan’s and Spinneys.

The family-friendly event will feature something for all ages, with activations inside the Fan Village including an Ice Bath Challenge, where those brave enough to take it on will be tasked with remaining in the freezing water for as long as possible, while a live DJ and the Arabian Warrior Trainer will ensure runners on the start line are fully pumped up to take on the course.

Obstacles competitors will need to overcome include the Tire Toss, a true test of strength and coordination, Sub Zero, which culminates with competitors sliding into a freezing ice bath and Don’t Look Down, 12 feet of vertical terror.

Nic Cartwright, CEO, CAB Sports, said: “We are hugely excited to host our first event in Dubai as we set out on what we hope will be a long and exciting journey as we look to grow the sport of obstacle course racing in the Middle East.

“Our first event promises to be a spectacular one, both on and off-course, with huge numbers already confirmed for this coming Saturday at Dubai Islands, a fantastic venue.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming our competitors and spectators, and everybody attending will be able to enjoy themselves throughout the day in our Fan Village, which features a live DJ, food vendors, activations and much more. This is an event not to be missed.”

Tickets for the history-making event are still available, with participants able to select from 5km (age 13+), 10km (age 14+), 20km (age 16+), 50km (age 18+) and Junior Warrior (1.6km, age 5-12) race options, with categories to suit all ages and fitness levels. Prices start from 180 AED (5km) and 50 AED (Junior Warrior).

World champions Jesse de Heer and Stijn Lagrand, meanwhile, will battle it out in the Elite category as the duo look to add to their impressive medal collections.

In line with Arabian Warrior’s eco-friendly measures, competitors will be awarded individual medals made from recycled plastic, created by UAE-based Midori Network who specialise in transforming plastic waste collected locally into valuable products such as furniture, gifts and home accessories.

To join the tribe and be a part of the Arabian Warrior community, sign up for free at arabianwarrior.me to become a member and secure a 10 percent lifetime discount on event tickets, along with a host of additional benefits.

Tickets for the Dubai event can be purchased: https://tickets.trumin.com/arabian_warrior_dubai_2024/Tickets?_gl=1*u7ypy6*_gcl_au*OTA3MDg5MzgyLjE3MjY3NTA1OTI.

Instagram: @wearearabianwarrior

Facebook: @wearearabianw

X: @wearearabianw

TikTok: @wearearabianwarrior

Snapchat: @wearearabianw

For further information please contact:

DUNE | 23

Basma Khalifa

basma.khalifa@dune23.me

About Arabian Warrior

Arabian Warrior launched in 2024 with the aim of establishing a global OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) brand portfolio centred in the Middle East.

Inspired by the region's OCR community, and embodying the spirit of the Middle East, Arabian Warrior hosts the largest event series in the GCC, with its inaugural season set to include races in the UAE, KSA and Qatar, while participants will compete for significant prize funds.

Through initiatives such as its membership scheme, which offers participants lifetime ticket discounts along with numerous additional benefits throughout the season, Arabian Warrior’s "OCR for all" approach provides a variety of options and experiences catering to all fitness levels and backgrounds, while each event features 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k, 50k and Junior Warrior (1.6k) race options, ensuring wide-reaching participation.