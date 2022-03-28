Israel’s participation at EXPO2020 Dubai was a historical event, this was the first EXPO to be held in the Middle East, and the first time that Israel had participated at a major international event held in an Arab country. The UAE had extended the invitation to the State of Israel to participate in the mega event even before the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

The Israeli Pavilion was visited by over 1.5 million visitors during the six months of Expo.

The Pavilion saw presidential and ministerial visits with the president of Israel His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog visiting the pavilion during Israel's EXPO National day on the 31st of January 2022.

There were a total of 20 visits from Israeli ministers during EXPO 2020 Dubai. The Pavilion, led by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), also received 65 ministerial visits and 135 official delegations from different countries.

Among the memorable events held by the Pavilion was the observation of the Holocaust Remembrance Day on the 27th of January 2022, where diplomats from around the world joined in solidarity with the Israel Pavilion to remember the 6 million Jews who were victims of the Holocaust.

The Path of Innovation at the Pavilion saw 50 exhibitions for several artists. The Israeli Pavilion's visitors were able to appreciate the art of Simon Benni, Betzalel academic institute, and exhibitions by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) displayed around the walls while awaiting entry to the 360 degree showroom.

The Pavilion also held 27 major cultural events that were hosted either at the Pavilion or at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. One of the highlights of the performances was The Jerusalem East and West Orchestra led by Maestro Tom Cohen, who composed the Pavilion’s theme music. The performances from Riff Cohen, Quarter to Africa and Tarante Groove Machine at the Pavilion attracted many visitors who joined the party and enjoyed the music.

The Pavilion held one last event on the 27th of March 2022 that started at 7:30pm with a concert for the Israeli-Jerusalem ensemble Pulkes that combined sounds from all over the Mediterranean and the Balkans, along with African rhythms and a Western groove. This was followed by an Art Exhibition entitled “The Dubai EXPO Big Dream” which showcased the art of fifty artists who came together to create a collective artwork of their shared vision for the future. The final artwork will be featured in the International Space Station, The Ocean, and in Jerusalem on April 2nd. The Final Event included speeches from H.E Elazar Cohen, Commissioner General of the Israel Pavilion and H.E Noam Katz, Deputy director general of Media and Public Affairs at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About the Israeli Pavilion

Designed without walls, for maximum openness, attendees of Expo 2020 and beyond are invited to the Israel pavilion. Israel is a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity. The pavilion is a project led by the Israel ministry of foreign affairs, and has an emphasis on challenges such as; agriculture, water, medicine, communications and cyber issues. The pavilion will showcase its open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all its inhabitants, it is a society that respects different people and cultures and is a recognised and respected state among participating nations.

