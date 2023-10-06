Upcoming diary cements city as home of creativity, global innovation and wellbeing



DUBAI: Expo City Dubai has revealed a rich calendar of events as it announced that Al Wasl Plaza – the beating heart of the community – has set the Guinness World Records™ title for the largest interactive immersive dome.

The upcoming diary, which spans high-tech experiences to cultural festivals, exciting new dining options and a raft of sports and wellness initiatives, reinforces Expo City’s position as the home of creativity, global innovation and wellbeing.

Among its latest offerings is a new, groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) experience, with visitors soon able to interact with Al Wasl dome through their mobile phones. The venue for Expo 2020’s spectacular Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as multi-sensory performances by local and international stars such as Nancy Ajram and Coldplay, Al Wasl Plaza can now count the Guinness World Records™ title among its many achievements.

Alwaleed Osman, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records™ said: “Al Wasl Plaza stands as a testament to architectural excellence and a distinguished structure that resonates with those who have had the privilege of experiencing it. Its recognition in Guinness World Records™ underscores the commitment of Expo 2020, and the subsequent Expo City Dubai, to innovation and excellence.”

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director, Events & Entertainment, Expo City Dubai, said: “Al Wasl, which means ‘connection’ in Arabic, continues to bring people together, and we are thrilled to share details of our new experiences at the same time as our iconic interactive dome has received this prestigious recognition. From interactive augmented reality and a tribute to legendary explorer Ibn Battuta, to the launch of a sustainable café and the return of our popular Winter City and Hai Ramadan festivities, our upcoming offerings cement our city as a hub of creativity, innovation and wellbeing.”

A hive of creativity and innovation

The calendar reveal coincides with the grand opening of the new Al Wasl Plaza Café, a homegrown brand offering Arabic fusion cuisine that prides itself on its sustainability credentials, including the use of recycled fabrics for its uniforms created by textile tech company Pangaia. The café is one of many new F&B outlets setting up in the city, from plant-based cuisine to high-class dining, and including brand new concepts as well as the return of some Expo 2020 Dubai favourites.

Upcoming events include -22.7°C by Molécule, an artistic musical adventure on 27 and 28 October that highlights Greenland’s rapidly melting ice, and the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale – the first of a series of collaborations with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority – taking place on 21 and 28 October and featuring Japanese VR/NFT artist Aimi Sekiguchi and Emirati painter, photographer and sculptor Mattar Bin Lahej.

The inaugural Artificial Intelligence Film Festival (AIFF) – the first of its kind in the region – continues, and Expo City is also looking forward to Winter City from 8 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, celebrating the magic of the festive season for the second consecutive year.

Next year, Expo City will host Break the Block – a music, food and arts festival that pays homage to the spirit of young urbanites – in January; the Middle East debut of electronic dance music festival Untold from 15-18 February; and the return of Hai Ramadan, expected to run from 11 March to 10 April, showcasing the true spirit of the Holy Month.

The high-octane destination is also keeping up with its commitment to promoting physical activity as a way of life by bringing people of all ages and abilities together with an inspiring array of sports and fitness activities, including the Dubai Half Marathon on 4 February and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge on 24 and 25 February, both of which will set out from Expo City Dubai.

