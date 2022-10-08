Sharjah: The Expo Centre Sharjah has hosted a special edition of the Middle East Jewellery Designers Forum 2022 on the third day of the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES).

The forum, which was organized yesterday (Friday), brought together more than 10 high-profile speakers and international experts from the prestigious institutions of gold and jewellery design around the world.

The event discussed a number of jewellery-related topics, including the future trajectory of jewellery designs, new metals, gemstones, fusion, and lab-grown diamonds.

Speakers also discussed education and opportunities for jewellery designs, the latest in education and techniques, job opportunities, jewellery design entrepreneurship, and cross-border jewellery designing.

During the event, it was unanimously agreed that it is very important to intensify efforts to support gold and jewellery professionals and designers. The forum also recommended enhancing designers’ participation in specialized events to highlight their work and enable them to display their designs alongside the most famous brands in the world of gold.

Present at the forum were HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Dr. Khalid Al Midfa. Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, Ambassador of Nigeria to the UAE, H.E. Albino Malungo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola to the UAE.

Also present were Chandu Siroya, Vice Chairman of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, a number of government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as representatives of exhibitors, a number of designers, entrepreneurs, professionals, and visitors.

HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa said that the Middle East Jewellery Designers Forum has been one of the major events hosted on the side-lines of WJMES that discussed important topics related to the future of gold jewellery design.

Al Midfa emphasized that the forum provided attendees with valuable information about the latest developments in the world of jewellery design, and briefed designers on the latest studies, devices, and equipment used in the manufacture and design of jewelleries. The forum has been a great opportunity for designers to acquire new knowledge and gain practical experience necessary to develop their craft skills and enhance their abilities to invent new designs.

He noted that the event was staged primarily to enhance the WJMES's activities and promote all disciplines associated with the gold and jewellery business, most notably jewellery design, which he described as the core of the sector.

