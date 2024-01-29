Held under the theme “Your Opportunity for The Future... Your Path to KSA,” the 6th edition of the BiznEX Expo commenced today within the Saudi Franchise Expo, featuring the participation of prominent exhibitors, as well as local and international companies in the franchising investment system. The event spans four days from January 28th to January 31st, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest international exhibitions for commercial franchising. BiznEX serves as the exclusive representative for the Egyptian Pavilion at the Saudi Expo.

BiznEX is considered the first and largest platform showcasing live commercial investment opportunities, including the franchise model and other forms of investment partnerships. It offers numerous franchise investment opportunities, various commercial deals with service providers, and aims to assist project owners and entrepreneurs in expanding globally in a completely secure manner.

This year, BiznEX aims to contribute to the advancement of the commercial and investment sectors in alignment with the visions of the Egyptian and Saudi governments for the year 2030. The goal is to achieve a diversified economy by providing a business platform for franchisees looking to grow and expand in Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Over the past five years, BiznEX has successfully attracted over 35,000 visitors, 500 exhibitors, and facilitated more than 450 business deals. The event serves as a platform for discussing investment opportunities across various sectors and the latest developments in the Egyptian market. It has seen the participation of distinguished representatives from ministries, officials, government entities, as well as experts, management consultants, and business development professionals. Additionally, it has gathered some of the biggest brands in Egypt and the Middle East. BiznEX stands as the first and largest platform for global discussions on investment and economics, particularly within the Arab world.

The Expo aims to provide investment opportunities by forging partnerships with successful international brands that yield high and continuous returns. It also presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs and project owners to enter the Saudi market and expand globally, considering Saudi Arabia's status as the largest free economic market in the Middle East, accounting for 25% of the total Arab Gross National Income. The Saudi economy stands as the largest in the entire Middle East and North Africa region and has been the fastest-growing globally in recent years.

"This year's theme was inspired by the expanding Egyptian market and increasing competition. The primary objective was to create investment opportunities for others by leveraging the success of local brands to expand within and outside Egypt, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Malak Al-Ashiry, founder and CEO of BiznEX Holding, the organizing company behind the BiznEX Investment and Commercial Franchise Exhibition. "Additionally, the goal was to showcase existing safe and successful investment opportunities on ground, providing investors with confidence in their success. The exhibition also offers a platform for Egyptian brands to present themselves, attracting interested investors and entrepreneurs from within and outside the Kingdom. It provides exhibitors, participants, and sponsors with the opportunity to meet and engage with business owners to increase their investments and explore local and international expansion opportunities."

Alongside the exhibition, there will be a conference and a discussion session on investment opportunities across various sectors and the latest business developments in the Egyptian market. The session, titled “Secure Investment in Commercial Franchising,” will be attended by Malak Al-Ashiry, Founder and CEO of BiznEx Holding; Sherine Shatta, COO at Shatta Fabrics & Curtains; Maryam Nagy, General Manager of DICE; Goerge Metri, Chairman and CEO at Counsel Masters; Osama Soliman, Business Development Manager at Monginis Egypt; and Mohamed Bassel Somakia, Chairman & CEO at Cottonil.

This year, BiznEX has garnered support from a number of local companies, led by DICE as the platinum sponsor, Shatta Fabrics & Curtains as a platinum sponsor, and Cottonil as the gold sponsor. The event also features a distinguished lineup of exhibitors, including Taiyaki, Maulana, Hawarina, Al-Falah Alex, Monginis, United Toys, Core Interior, Venti, Circle K, and Max Gym; all prominent brands with a rich industrial background that have already achieved significant expansion and presence within Egypt through franchising systems. As a result, they are among the key exhibitors, participants, and sponsors supporting the Egyptian pavilion at the exhibition.