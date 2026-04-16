Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh held talks in Washington with Timothy Adams, CEO of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), to deepen cooperation aimed at increasing investments by American financial institutions and advancing Egypt’s expansion strategy in African markets, as per a statement.

The meeting came as part of a broader series of Egyptian-American consultations focused on strengthening partnerships and enhancing economic cooperation. Discussions covered avenues to boost investment flows, alongside an exchange on current economic and geopolitical developments.

Farid outlined the government’s strategy, implemented through The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) and its affiliated companies, to expand investments across Africa. He highlighted the role of key entities, including Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHC), in driving this outward investment push, particularly in sectors with strong developmental impact.

Egypt’s expansion approach centers on five priority sectors: financial services, healthcare, education, agriculture, and tourism. According to Farid, the strategy is designed to build sustainable partnerships by transferring Egyptian expertise and localizing financial and development services across target markets.

The minister pointed to specific opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in Takaful, or Islamic insurance, citing strong growth in Islamic finance and the experience of Egyptian institutions in this segment. Kenya was also highlighted as a key market, with a focus on non-banking financial services, including microfinance, leasing, and innovative financial solutions.

Farid emphasized that Egypt is accelerating efforts to strengthen partnerships and boost international investor confidence in sectors that deliver developmental returns. He added that coordination with the IIF will continue, particularly in securing technical advice and capacity-building support to shape policies aligned with investor needs and to improve access for Egyptian exports to global markets.

The discussions also addressed the importance of technical support and access to specialized market data and analytics, which Farid described as essential tools for effective investment planning, especially as Egypt scales its presence in Africa.

The minister further called for reactivating cooperation mechanisms between the IIF and entities affiliated with the ministry, particularly the MIHC under the TSFE, to enhance institutional alignment in executing Egypt’s external investment strategy.

For his part, Adams praised the progress Egypt has achieved in financial markets and non-banking financial services, expressing the IIF’s readiness to develop cooperation mechanisms and provide advisory support on policy coordination that advances Egypt’s economic interests. He also commended the role of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in maintaining monetary stability, noting that it reinforces confidence in the country’s economic policies.

Farid invited IIF leadership to visit Egypt and participate in joint events and promotional tours organized in cooperation with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, aimed at showcasing investment opportunities to the global investment community. Adams welcomed the invitation, affirming the institute’s commitment to strengthening its engagement in Egypt and participating in upcoming major economic events.

The minister concluded by reiterating that Egypt is moving forward with policies that promote economic openness and attract foreign direct investment, particularly in value-added sectors, positioning the country as a key gateway for investment into Africa.