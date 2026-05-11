WASHINGTON: The World Bank Group has approved US$1 billion in financing to support Egypt’s efforts to boost private sector–led job creation, strengthen macroeconomic and fiscal resilience, and advance its transition to a greener economy.

Egypt has undertaken a series of reforms that have helped the country move into a stabilization phase.

Building on these efforts, the “Generating Resilience, Opportunities, and Welfare for a Thriving Egypt II” (GROWTH II) Development Policy Financing (DPF) supports a set of policies to help Egypt’s economy create more and better jobs, manage public finances more sustainably, and move towards a greener growth path.

The newly approved DPF is aligned with the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Egypt for FY2023–2027, which aims to support Egypt’s efforts to advance green, resilient, and inclusive development by enabling more and better private sector jobs, stronger human capital outcomes, and greater resilience to shocks.