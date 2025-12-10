Doha: Leading experts convened in Qatar as Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) hosted the Annual Association for Middle Eastern Public Policy and Administration (AMEPPA 2025) conference.

The two-day gathering themed ‘Governing Through Transformation: Public Policy and Administration at the Crossroads of Tradition and Renewal,’ brought together scholars, practitioners, and graduate students from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and around the world. Through a series of panel discussions, paper presentations, and workshops, participants examined how policy systems are evolving in today’s fast-paced world.

Following welcome remarks, the conference commenced with a Deans’ Roundtable titled ‘The Future of Public Policy Schools.’ Featuring renowned academic voices, the talk examined the key drivers reshaping governance and public policy, highlighting evolving knowledge, competencies, and skills that future-ready public policy schools must deliver. Their dialogue underscored a shared commitment to strengthening standards of governance and preparing graduates capable of transforming lives and contributing to a more sustainable world.

Discussions continued with high-level sessions exploring priority areas shaping governance and public policy today, including AI policy and regulation, digital government and service delivery, digital health, smart public services, and the evolving dynamics of governance, identity, and geopolitics in the Middle East.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. Logan Cochrane, Acting Dean, CPP stated: “This annual gathering is not just a platform for discussion; it’s a call to action. It provided a vital opportunity for our students and faculty to engage with their peers to share the important work they are doing. We are proud to host thought leaders and experts in this field, reflecting the university’s commitment to addressing region-specific issues and ensuring a nuanced understanding of policy coordination across all levels.”

“The future of public policy in the MENA region hinges on our ability to adapt, grow, and learn from one another through shared knowledge and best practices,” added Dr. Evren Tok, Associate Dean of Community Engagement, CPP, and AMEPPA 2025 conference chair. “The multidisciplinary participation underlines our commitment to leveraging partnerships in addressing real-world challenges by shaping informed policy-making.”

Policy systems now must adapt to “disruptive forces ranging from artificial intelligence and digital government to climate resilience and social contract renewal,” even as they remain “rooted in local values and governance traditions,” added Dr. Esmat Zaidan, Associate Dean, CPP, and AMEPPA 2025 conference chair.

The conference also saw the launch of the book 'The BRICS+ and Gulf Cooperation Council Countries: Public Policies, Foreign Policy and Geopolitics,' edited by Dr. Esmat Zaidan, Associate Dean, CPP, and Dr. Osmany Porto de Oliveira, Assistant Professor, Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP). NASPAA offered an Accreditation and Strategic Planning Session as part of the conference, led by former President Mohamad Alkadry and Interim Executive Director Martha Bohrt. In addition, 28 CPP students presented their Policy Labs which focused on contemporary policy challenges and cutting edge solutions and approaches to a panel of judges consisting of deans of policy schools across the region, as well as public policy accrediting bodies.

AMEPPA is the premier forum for public policy and administration scholarships in the MENA region. By hosting such dialogues, HBKU continues to strengthen its growing role as an impact-driven institution and knowledge hub, contributing to policy innovation and building capacity to respond to emerging regional and global trends.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond.

About the College of Public Policy

The College of Public Policy (CPP) accomplishes HBKU's priority to contribute to effective policy development, evaluation, and dialogue in support of Qatar National Vision 2030. HBKU's CPP is one of the leading public policy schools and knowledge hubs regionally and globally.