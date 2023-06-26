Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced an exciting calendar of experiences this Eid al-Adha. From Wednesday 28 June to Friday 30 June, residents and visitors will find plenty of options to celebrate across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. With Eid festivities kickstarting the season, ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ at a range of indoor theme parks, inspiring cultural sites and other unique attractions, which can be unlocked with the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass.

What’s going on in Abu Dhabi City?

Expect endless entertainment and exciting activities throughout the UAE capital during Eid Al-Adha. Highlights include the newly opened SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit. Friends and family can also chill out at Snow Abu Dhabi, with over 25 rides and attractions, or get active at Adrenark Adventure, with ziplines, climbing walls, stunt bags and much more at the huge indoor park in Al Qana.

Waterfront fireworks

Abu Dhabi Corniche

28 June 2023, 9.00pm to 9.10pm

An absolute must-see, the beautiful shores of the Abu Dhabi Corniche will light up with a spectacular firework display. Nearby Downtown Abu Dhabi offers a spectacular range of hidden dining treasures.

Yas Bay Waterfront

28 June 2023, 9.00pm to 9.10pm

Watch as the vibrant leisure and entertainment waterfront, Yas Bay, lights up with a dazzling display to celebrate the festive holiday. While here, why not explore the huge range of restaurants and nightlife venues?

Al Hudayriyat Island

28 June – 29 Jun 2023, 9.00pm to 9.10pm

Spend an unforgettable Eid holiday on the beautiful waterfront promenade featuring live music and an exciting fireworks display. The island is the perfect destination for sports and adventure lovers, with the city’s longest cycle path.

An arena concert

Rabeh Sager

30 June 2023, Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Famous for his soulful and emotional performances, Rabeh Sager will perform some of his iconic songs. Known for hits "Baaiesh Lnfse" and "Ya Helal", the legendary Saudi singer will entertain fans from across the region, as he headlines the highly anticipated Eid celebrations in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are on sale, starting from AED 195.

Family-friendly dining

Big Eid Lunch at Sidekicks – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island

28 June – 2 July 2023, 1.00pm to 4.00pm

Along with its iconic resident characters Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, the WBTM at Yas Island will welcome families for an unforgettable lunch at Sidekicks. The Eid al-Adha buffet, with international and authentic Arabic dishes, is priced at just AED 140 per person.

What’s happening in Al Ain?

Discover a lush garden city with Abu Dhabi's oldest permanently inhabited settlements and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al Ain. Filled with expansive greenery and lush and ancient oases, stroll along shaded pathways and visit historical forts, archaeological parks, charming camel markets and vibrant souks with authentic Emirati culture and crafts.

Soul-stirring live music

Assala Nasri: Live in Al Ain

29 June 2023, Al Ain Convention Centre

The iconic singer with popular songs Thak El Ghaby, Soaal Basit and Kan Yehmeny and Right Where I’m Supposed to Be, the official song of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, is set to captivate audiences this Eid in Al Ain. Tickets are on sale, with AED 195 for General Admission.

Stadium fireworks

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

28 June 2023, 9.00pm to 9.10pm

The night sky will light up over Hazza bin Zayed Stadium with a firework display, capturing residents and visitors’ hearts this Eid. The stadium sits at the heart of Al Ain City, near some of the region’s most spectacular forts and oases.

What to expect in the Al Dhafra region?

Located in the western region of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafrah gives visitors a taste of the traditional desert-meets-the-sea lifestyle with its dramatic sand dunes, stunning shorelines and fascinating history that still resonates through a wide range of ancient forts, ruins and nature.

A trio of fireworks displays

Madinat Zayed Public Park

28 June 2023, 9.00pm to 9.05pm

Complementing the natural scenery of the UAE’s most expansive area, dazzling fireworks will light up the skies of Al Dhafra. The lush public park is idea for families with open spaces and play areas.

Al Mugheirah Beach

28 June 2023, 9.00pm to 9.05pm

Al Mugheirah Beach’s Entertainment Zone will celebrate this Eid with live music, vibrant parades, an LED show, and dazzling fireworks. The expansive beachfront area is popular for picnics and gatherings, with views over the Arabian Gulf.

Ghiyathi

28 June 2023, 9.00pm to 9.05pm

On the first evening of Eid, the night sky with alight with a community fireworks show in the Western Region. Visitors are invited to watch the colourful spectacle from the area behind the TAMM centre.

Beyond Eid, there’s still more to do

Encouraging guests to experience as much as Abu Dhabi has to offer, the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass gives visitors unrivalled access and an exciting accommodation-attraction package perks to hotels, entertainment, dining, shopping, and so much more.

The Stay More, Pay Less summer offer, with over 50 participating city, beach and desert hotels and resorts, such as the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Centro Yas Island, Anantara Eastern Mangroves and Tilal Liwa Resort, offers visitors one free extra night when booking between 1 May to 30 September. Additionally, the Kids Go Free promotion sees each paying adult that books at least one night at a participating hotel, one child aged 11 and below enjoys a complimentary stay with breakfast and free access to thrilling theme parks in Yas Island.

Easily taking visitors from one attraction to another, the complimentary Experience Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus runs across various hotels and attractions in Abu Dhabi during Eid and the entire summer. The recently expanded service is wheel-chair accessible, offers complimentary Wi-Fi onboard and serves eight routes with 39 stops including the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

For more information on events and concerts, please visit: www.visitabudhabi.ae/en/events. And to know more about Abu Dhabi Summer Pass and other offers, please visit: summer.visitabudhabi.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Hussein Abdi, Asda’a BCW

Email: Hussein.abdi@bcw-global.com