Riyadh, KSA – Exotel, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and experience solutions, successfully concluded its flagship event, EngageX 2024 in Riyadh Saudi Arabia, introducing all new Ameyo by Exotel. This marks a new chapter in the company's journey with the launch of Kingdom’s first local cloud for Customer Experience (CX) integrated with local telephony and AI. It is a transformative milestone in Exotel’s commitment to supporting the KSA’s digital future by providing businesses with innovative tools to enhance customer interactions, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The launch event, engageX 2024, was a prominent gathering that brought together industry leaders, government officials, and business stakeholders to discuss the future of customer engagement and experience in Saudi Arabia. A senior representative from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology praised the initiative, highlighting its alignment with the Kingdom's AI Vision 2030 goals of fostering digital growth and innovation across all sectors. The event brought together industry leaders from various sectors like BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, ecommerce, hospitality, BPO, to showcase the tangible benefits of Exotel’s new cloud for CX. Attendees experienced first-hand how this cloud infrastructure and AI are poised to set new standards in secure, compliant, and efficient customer communication, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader goals of economic and digital growth.

Awais Ahmed, a Digital Transformation Expert, is a panel speaker at the Exotel event, where he will discuss Pioneering the Future: AI-Driven Customer Engagement in Saudi Arabia, said: “As AI and technology rely heavily on data collection, there is a growing concern about data privacy and cybersecurity. Customers are increasingly aware of the need for their personal data to be protected, which can create trust issues. Saudi Arabia’s focus on AI and digital transformation, supported by Vision 2030, creates immense opportunities for integrating technology in customer service. However, the journey also involves challenges related to digital infrastructure, talent, cultural adaptation, and privacy concerns. Overcoming these challenges will enable businesses to harness AI's potential to enhance customer satisfaction and build long-term loyalty. ”.

The introduction of Exotel’s local cloud for CX and advanced AI for enterprise communication represents a great leap for businesses in Saudi Arabia, enabling them to manage customer communications with unprecedented speed, security, and scalability. This empowers companies to deliver personalized & relevant experiences at scale while adhering to the region’s rigorous data privacy regulations.

Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Exotel, commented, “The launch in Saudi Arabia signifies our commitment to fostering digital transformation across the region. By providing locally hosted, AI-powered solutions, businesses can meet the evolving needs of their customers while adhering to the Kingdom’s regulatory requirements.”

Krishnendu Paul, Senior Director - Operations & Business Strategy, SolexPLUS, said, “The integration of Exotel’s first local cloud for Customer Experience (CX), combined with local telephony and AI, will significantly enhance our customer experience. It will enable us to deliver faster, more personalized interactions while ensuring the highest standards of data security and scalability.”

Speaking on the broader implications for businesses, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, added, “The introduction of this local cloud infrastructure with added Generative AI capabilities brings a new level of insights, automation, security, and scalability to customer interactions. We’re happy to be at the forefront of driving digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and look forward to empowering businesses and contact centers with the tools to grow securely and efficiently.”

Key Highlights of the New Local Cloud and AI for enterprise communication:

- Faster, Reliable Performance: With a locally hosted infrastructure, businesses in KSA can benefit from reduced latency, delivering faster and more responsive customer interactions.

- Enhanced Security and Compliance: In full compliance with KSA’s stringent data protection laws, the local cloud ensures that customer data is stored within the country, providing peace of mind for businesses that prioritize data privacy.

- Scalability and Flexibility: Designed to support businesses of all sizes, the new cloud allows companies to easily scale their operations, especially during high-traffic periods such as the festive and holiday season.

- Innovation with AI-Powered Customer Engagement: The platform integrates AI to enable more personalized customer interactions, from voice-based assistants to predictive analytics, ensuring better customer retention and satisfaction.

About Exotel:

Exotel delivers technologies that transform communication between humans and companies, delivering a supreme customer engagement and experience. Trusted by over 7000 clients globally, 200+ in ME across various industries, we facilitate over 20 billion annual conversations through omnichannel, voice, contact center agents, and bots. Exotel’s AI-powered solutions empower agents, bots and customers alike, enhancing interactions with conversational intelligence, and optimizing resources to deliver exceptional CX and business growth. Exotel wins when you Win.