Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated Excellence in Oncology Care Conference (EIOC 2024) has officially begun today at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai. Running from October 11th to 12th, the event brings together global leaders in oncology to exchange groundbreaking insights, foster collaboration, and address the most pressing challenges in cancer care.

Research from the World Health Organization indicates that there were approximately 20 million new cancer cases globally, and an estimated 9.7 million deaths. The burden of cancer is expected to rise significantly, with projections suggesting over a 75% increase by 2050, reaching more than 35 million new cases annually. This growing global cancer burden is intensified by inadequate cancer care services, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, further straining health systems.

Additionally, EIOC 2024 is strategically positioned to address this critical issue through the participation of over 30 specialized organizations, more than 200 expert speakers, over 5000 visitors from Middle Eastern countries, and a comprehensive lineup of 14 scientific sessions, all focused on advancing oncology care through collaboration and knowledge-sharing efforts​.

From his side Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of INDEX Holding stated: "The continuous success of the Excellence in Oncology Care Conference (EIOC) 2024 has sparked interest from numerous local and regional companies eager to participate. The UAE has made significant strides in oncology and its treatments, and thanks to these exceptional scientific events, there is now no need to travel abroad for specialized global conferences on diseases. This conference serves as the premier platform uniting a distinguished group of experts and specialists, offering attendees the chance to earn accredited scientific hours, thus further solidifying the UAE's status as a leading destination in the medical sciences sector.”

Furthermore, as the dynamic field of oncology continues to evolve, EIOC 2024 serves as a platform where healthcare providers can Access, Collaborate, and Educate to deliver enhanced patient care. Experts are leading discussions on the most current and challenging topics in oncology, offering insights and raising awareness through numerous scientific sessions and dedicated workshops. These sessions cover a broad range of key areas, including breast cancer, lung cancer, genetic immunology, gastrointestinal oncology, immuno-oncology, Uro-Oncology, Oncology Nutrition, Oncology Nursing, Palliative Care, and Molecular tumors. Notably, the program will focus on critical areas such as Head & Neck Oncology, Gastrointestinal Oncology, Immuno-Oncology and Targeted Therapeutics, and the APMEA Molecular Tumor Board, fostering a collaborative environment for advancing patient outcomes through knowledge-sharing and innovation.

Featuring a diverse range of sessions, educational workshops, and interactive discussions led by international specialists, EIOC 2024 is presenting attendees with a deep understanding of the latest advancements in oncology care. Participants have the unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and discover innovative treatment approaches.

A key addition to EIOC 2024 is the 'Young Leaders in Oncology' initiative, which provides a dedicated platform for emerging oncology professionals to present their research and innovative studies. This initiative underscores EIOC’s commitment to fostering the next generation of oncology specialists. With participation from different countries, this platform serves as a catalyst for new ideas and advancements, ensuring that future leaders in the field are well-supported and can contribute to the global fight against cancer.

From her side, Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, EIOC Conference President, stated: "As we come together for EIOC 2024, we reflect on the significant strides made in the UAE’s battle against cancer, driven by proactive government initiatives. Through collaboration and groundbreaking research, our goal is to revolutionize oncology care and deliver meaningful results. This congress goes beyond being a one-time event—it serves as an ongoing platform for education and innovation, with initiatives like the EIOC Journal Clubs and Molecular Tumor Boards ensuring a lasting impact on patient care across the region and beyond."

EIOC 2024 is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by key entities including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Oncology Nursing Society, Arab Association of Urology, Arab School of Urology, and the Emirates Oncology & Hematology Nursing Society. Together, they have transformed EIOC 2024 into a global hub for multidisciplinary specialists, significantly enhancing oncology education and collaboration within the UAE.

