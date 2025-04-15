Riyadh – The second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI), has concluded, hosting over 300 influential leaders, policymakers, and global experts from 40 countries, including academia, private sector, international organizations, and non-profits.

HCI 2025 was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program Committee (HCDP), the organization which hosts HCI.

HCI 2025 welcomed over 13,000 participants from 120 countries to the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme #BeyondReadiness. The conference saw over 100 agreements announced across industry and various economic sectors, with a total investment of SAR8.5bn (US$2.2bn). Among the key agreements, the prestigious London Business School revealed plans to establish a new office in Riyadh.

This year’s event brought together a stellar lineup, with senior government officials such as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of South Korea, joining leaders from the private and nonprofit sectors. Global organizations and top academic institutions were also represented, including the World Bank, International Labor Organization (ILO), World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and UNICEF, as well as Microsoft, Google for Education, Apple Academy, University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and London Business School. The conference served as a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration and innovation in addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing labor market.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, Minister of Commerce said: “Saudi Arabia today is moving…from ambition to action. Vision 2030 is no longer a roadmap, it's no longer a blueprint. It's transformation in motion, reflecting the ambitions of the Kingdom’s leadership and reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building a prosperous future for its people and strengthening its leadership on both regional and global fronts”.

During his opening remarks on the second day of the conference, H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, Saudi Minister of Human Resources & Social Development, said: “Throughout history, progress has been driven by those willing to adapt, to innovate, and to embrace change. Today we find ourselves at a time when human capital is not a subset of economy and fiscal policy, it is the defining variable of global prosperity”.

In his closing address, H.E. Yousef Al-Benyan, Minister of Education said: “Throughout this conference, we engaged in powerful dialogues and shared innovative insights that underscore the extraordinary potential within every individual. HCI 2025 demonstrated that sustainable human capability development and meaningful impact require cross-sector partnerships, collective responsibility, and strategic alignment across governments, private sectors, academic institutions and civil society”.

HCI hosted a ministerial roundtable, bringing together international human capability development officials alongside leading international experts in education and technology, as well as representatives from local and international organizations. The discussion centered on the theme ‘AI Skills for All’, which delved into strategies to ensure equitable access to this transformative technology.

The conference also marked the launch of the ‘Future Skills Initiative’ by H.E. the Minister of Commerce and Chair of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi–UK Strategic Partnership Council. This initiative seeks to foster the exchange of expertise to cultivate future-ready skills across 13 high-potential sectors. The launch was attended by 40 government officials and 100 business leaders from Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

This year’s agenda focused on pioneering innovative learning models to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an evolving labor market shaped by rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).

At the conclusion of the conference, the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Human Capability Development Program, alongside Eng. Anas Al-Mudaifer, CEO, and Dr. Bedour Alrayes, Vice President of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), extended their gratitude to HCI partners across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors – both within the Kingdom and globally – for their contributions to the event's success.

The conference also provided speakers and delegates the chance to engage in Saudi culture, with the venue offering musical performances, traditional craft workshops and the taste of world-famous Saudi coffee.

About Human Capability Initiative (HCI):

The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) is the first global cooperative platform designed to unify international efforts and enrich global dialogue on the challenges and opportunities for developing human capabilities. Organized by the Human Capability Development Program – a part of the Vision 2030 realization programs – in partnership with Ministry of Education, HCI unites government entities, the private sector, and nonprofit organizations to foster collaboration and drive innovation in the realm of human capabilities.

The conference took place on 13 – 14 April, 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme ‘Beyond Readiness’.

About Saudi Vision 2030:

Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Vision 2030 was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, with a roadmap to build Saudi Arabia’s prosperous and bright future through a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.