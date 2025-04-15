The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding the 47th Session of the Islamic Commission for Economic, Cultural, and Social Affairs at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The meeting which started on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, will end on 17th April 2025.

At the Opening Session, H.E. the Secretary-General of the OIC, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha delivered a speech noting that the success of the OIC activities for the next year will rely on the guidance and support of this meeting. He added that since the last 50th Session of CFM held in Yaoundé, Republic of Cameroon, on 29th-30th August 2024, the OIC, has continued to accord priority attention to the execution of its resolutions in such domains as economic, science and technology, cultural, social and family affairs, youth and sports.

In the area of economic cooperation, the Secretary-General expressed his pleasure to report that the intra-OIC trade share in the overall foreign trade of Member States increased from 19.16% in 2023 to 20.36% in 2024 adding that 30 OIC Member States have now attained the target of 25% intra-OIC trade. He stressed that the cooperation among OIC Member States efforts in the domain of agriculture and food security have received an adequate boost through the development of the Draft Strategic Plan for Food Security in the OIC Member States aimed at contributing more effectively to increasing agricultural productivity, rural development and food security in OIC countries, as well as, enhancing intra-OIC cooperation in this domain.

Mr. Hissein Taha confirmed the importance of the advancement of science and technology, higher education, health, environment, and water resources across OIC Member States. To this end, he highlighted that the OIC General Secretariat, in collaboration with COMSTECH, is developing the OIC Artificial Intelligence Vision, which will provide a strategic framework for Member States in formulating national AI policies.

In the field of health, the Secretary-General pointed out that the OIC General Secretariat has been actively pursuing various initiatives aimed at preventing and combating diseases, with a particular focus on cancer, polio, and the promotion of self-reliance in vaccine production.

Mr. Hissein Taha assured that the General Secretariat has continued to strive towards the realization of the Visions and Mission of the OIC and its leaders with regard to the fields of culture, social and family affairs, youth, and sports.

In the cultural domain, the OIC Secretary General mentioned that the General Secretariat is working closely with OIC Member States and institutions to organize joint cultural events, and follow up on the implementation of the Resolution relating to the establishment of the Platform for the Protection and Preservation of Cultural Heritage in the Muslim World, in coordination with the concerned institutions.

With regard to intra-OIC cooperation in the social domain, the Secretary-General expressed his pleasure to report that the General Secretariat continues its efforts to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations, including the Jeddah Document on Women's Rights in Islam, emanating from the International Conference on Women in Islam held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in November 2023.

During the 3-days Session of the Islamic Commission, the representatives of the OIC Member States will review the draft resolutions in the fields of economic, science and technology, cultural, social and family affairs, youth and sports, received from the Member States, the outcome of which will be submitted to the 51st Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), to be held in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, in June 2025, for final approval.