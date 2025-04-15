Paris, France – His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joined the Saudi-French Business Council Forum in Paris today to discuss avenues for deepening strategic collaboration in the health sector.

Held as part of His Excellency’s official visit to France, the Forum underscored the importance of advancing economic cooperation across key sectors, with a particular focus on healthcare, biotechnology. Foreign and private investment in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 was also a key topic of discussion.

During the forum, participants discussed potential partnerships between Saudi Arabia and France in the fields of digital health and advanced medical technologies. Of note, the fostering of joint investment opportunities and aligning efforts to support the transformation and modernization of the healthcare sector in both countries were listed as priorities.

In his keynote address, His Excellency Minister AlJalajel emphasized the depth and strategic nature of Saudi-French relations. He noted that the robust bilateral partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing global health outcomes and addressing emerging healthcare challenges. His Excellency further highlighted the importance of cooperation in driving innovation within the biotechnology sector and promoting the localization of healthcare industries to enhance resilience, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

The forum concluded with a mutual reaffirmation of the importance of strengthening economic ties and expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation. Both French and Saudi Arabian attendees expressed their commitment to unlocking new opportunities that serve the shared interests and future aspirations of the countries and the wider global health ecosystem.