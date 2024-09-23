Dubai, UAE — Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, presented the transformative impact of operationalising large language models, advancing modern data architectures, and integrating hybrid cloud environments at Cloudera’s EVOLVE24.

Nearly 400 industry leaders, partners, and data experts attended the conference, which showcased how these innovations are set to redefine the technological landscape. Held on September 12, 2024, at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, the event provided a platform for exploring these cutting-edge AI and data management developments.

Revolutionary Insights Unveiled

The conference offered a deep dive into how AI solutions revolutionise data management by converting unstructured data into actionable insights and operationalising LLMs. Real-world examples illustrated the significant business efficiencies and outcomes achieved through these advanced technologies.

The discussions also emphasised the evolution of data platforms, focusing on how modern architectures can enhance decision-making and data management practices. Integrating hybrid cloud strategies was another key topic, with insights into how seamless operations across on-premises, private, and public clouds can drive organisational flexibility and innovation.

Voices of Influence

Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera, underscored the Middle East's critical role in the company's global strategy. “The Middle East is primed for rapid digital transformation,” Sansbury noted, highlighting Cloudera’s commitment to supporting regional organisations with cutting-edge AI solutions.

The event featured notable presentations from industry leaders, who shared their insights into AI and hybrid cloud technologies and provided valuable perspectives on their practical applications across various sectors.

Chad Foster, the special guest keynote speaker, captivated the audience with his reflections on leadership and innovation, stressing the importance of adapting to technological advancements in today’s fast-paced market.

The Data Impact Awards Ceremony was a highlight. It recognised organisations that have excelled in AI and cloud technologies and celebrated the achievements of regional entities in driving data-driven innovation and transformation.

Looking Ahead

EVOLVE24 at the Museum of the Future showcased Cloudera’s advancements and underscored the growing demand for advanced AI and data solutions in the Middle East.

Charles Sansbury concluded the event on an optimistic note: “Our commitment to delivering true hybrid solutions and enabling modern data architectures is stronger than ever. We are excited to continue supporting organisations across the Middle East in harnessing the power of AI to drive their future success.”

The event set a new benchmark for technological innovation, reflecting the region’s commitment to embracing and shaping the future of AI and data management.

