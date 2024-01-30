Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Demonstrating commitment to loyalty and gratitude, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) held a recognition ceremony for 115 long-serving team members. Attended by Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO, H.E. Abdulla Jassim bin Kalban, Vice Chairman, and senior officials, the event honoured the employees' contribution to EtihadWE’s success.

In his opening speech, Al Ali thanked the attendees and recognized the pivotal role of the honoured team members in shaping EtihadWE’s leading position. He then introduced the "Majalis" initiative, aimed at fostering ongoing relationships with retired senior employees. This program involves setting up hospitality lounges across northern Emirates for interaction between former and current employees.

Al Ali highlighted an architectural design competition as part of the initiative, inviting students from UAE’s higher education institutions to participate. This competition, he noted, reflects EtihadWE’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Shaikha Murad AlBlooshi, SVP of HR and Administration, also addressed the gathering, appreciating the senior employees for their dedication. She elaborated on the "Majalis" initiative, which sought to design lounges that foster intergenerational communication while reflecting UAE's cultural ethos.

The event included an interactive segment showcasing the top two designs from the competition. Following a collective vote, the winning design, set for implementation at selected sites, was chosen.

EtihadWE is currently undergoing a significant strategic transformation, making sweeping changes at both organizational and operational levels. This shift aims to advance the company's future vision of excellence, leadership, innovation, and sustainability.

EtihadWE was established in 2020 under the Federal Decree-Law No. (31) of 2020 to carry out the duties assigned to the Federal Electricity & Water Authority at that time. It is wholly owned by the Emirates Investment Authority and is mandated to meet the needs of the northern emirates for electricity and desalinated water. EtihadWE seeks to become a global leader and achieve the highest levels of excellence in the services it provides, achieve sustainability, reduce waste in natural resources, launch institutional initiatives aimed at supporting economic sustainability and preserving the environment, in addition to fulfilling its social responsibilities.