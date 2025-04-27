Sharjah: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) concluded its active participation in the Asia regional committee meeting of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), hosted by India from April 23 to 25, 2025. The meeting was attended by representatives of reprographic rights management organisations from around the world.

This participation reflects the association’s commitment to strengthening its presence at both international and regional levels, and its keenness to stay abreast of the latest developments in the protection of reprographic and related rights. This contributes to supporting the reprographic rights and intellectual property protection system and developing its practices at the local and global levels.

The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association was represented at the meeting by Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the Association, Romika Chawla, Legal Representative of the Association, and Hala Al Ali, Licensing Relations Executive. They used this important international platform to exchange expertise and discuss shared challenges and visions with their counterparts in Asia.

The association's agenda included fruitful participation in the meeting sessions, during which the association's director reviewed the UAE's pioneering experience in protecting reprographic rights and regulating the use of creative works. Chawla also delivered a specialised presentation on the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and the role of collective management organisations in enhancing this protection through legal and societal frameworks.

Commenting on this participation, Majd Al Shehhi said: "We believe in the importance of highlighting the UAE's pioneering experience in reprographic rights protection and adopting best practices that promote a culture of respect for creative rights and stimulate innovation and intellectual production across various sectors. Our participation in this international forum reflects our constant commitment to exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation with regional and international partners, in a way that supports this integrated system in the UAE and the region."

She added: “Participation in the regional meeting also reflects our deep commitment to strengthening legal frameworks that guarantee the protection of reprographic and related rights. Collaborating with sister organisations across Asia supports the development of robust protection practices and provides a vital platform to exchange experiences, enhance compliance, and raise legal awareness about the importance of safeguarding intellectual creativity at both the societal and institutional levels.”

The association's participation aims to enhance regional cooperation, explore global best practices in reprographic rights protection, and foster a culture of respect for the rights of creators and innovators, thus supporting the sustainability of the creative economy in the UAE and the region.