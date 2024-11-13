Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) stand at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair. His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, the Association's Executive Director.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the Association's activities and efforts to develop the publishing industry locally and regionally. HE Al Kous presented His Highness with a study conducted in collaboration with the TRENDS Research and Advisory Centre, exploring the EPA's impact on the UAE's publishing industry, under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the EPA, highlighting the main challenges and opportunities faced by the UAE's publishing sector and offering recommendations to strengthen the industry.

HE Al Kous reaffirmed the Association's commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati publishers and fostering a conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of the book industry in the UAE: “As the regulator and enabler of the publishing sector in the UAE, under the vision and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Emirates Publishers Association dedicates its capabilities to enhancing the strength and distinctiveness of this sector, nurturing its growth and sustainability to support the creative economy in the country."

A panel discussion titled "The Impact of the Emirates Publishers Association on Supporting the Cultural Publishing Movement" was moderated by Abdullah Al Khaja, Researcher at Trends. During the session, HE Rashid Al Kous discussed with Sultan Al Ali, Deputy Head of the Trends Dubai sector and Director of the Global Barometer at the Trends Research and Advisory Centre, the results of the study and the prospects of the publishing sector in the United Arab Emirates in light of the Association's active role.

Additionally, as part of the book fair activities, the EPA hosted a workshop presented by Tamer Saeed, Director of the Sharjah International Agency for Literary Rights, which highlighted the Agency’s role in protecting the rights of publishers and authors in translation and publishing, regulating the sale of these rights, and supporting the growth of the Arab publishing market. The workshop also underscored how the EPA contributes to delivering Arab cultural content to diverse cultures worldwide.

Prior to the launch of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the EPA had organised a meeting on 5 November between the International Publishers Association and the Arab Publishers Association, attended by Karine Pansa, President of the International Publishers Association, and Abdullah Al Kaabi, President of the Emirates Publishers Association. The meeting aimed to discuss Arab publishing issues and strengthen cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two parties to enhance the publishing industry and ensure its sustainability.