Dubai: Emirates NBD Unity Run 2022 and Aquafina join forces to offer participants an opportunity to run a greener race. Aquafina, the event’s Official Hydration Partner, will provide innovative water stations to be installed in the runner’s village, as well as offer participants its Aquafina cans along the route.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles to the run, which can be refilled at the Aquafina Water Stations – to not only help with sustainable water consumption but also promote hydration habits. The Aquafina Water Station delivers an elevated experience by offering a variety of choices including nano-filtered still and sparkling water; unflavored and flavored water like strawberry, lime, peach and raspberry lime; no sugar and no artificial sweeteners; with custom carbonation level, temperature, and flavor intensity.

As part of the commitment to promote a greener run, the Aquafina cans will be collected and recycled, through the support of UAE-based waste management specialist, Dulsco – helping achieve the country’s goal to divert 75% of total waste from the landfill.

Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD said, “We are delighted to see this year’s edition of the Emirates NBD Unity Run promoting sustainability and encouraging a refill culture among residents. As a socially responsible group, we have a deep commitment to protecting the environment and pioneering a culture of sustainability among employees, partners and peers, for which we have implemented several internal programs to reduce single-use plastic water bottle usage across our offices as well.”

Aamer Sheikh, CEO, PepsiCo – Middle East said, “We are excited to partner with Emirates NBD Unity Run to provide hydration and sustainable solutions to communities that are getting active in the UAE. We know consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of not only their health but also their impact on the environment. We at PepsiCo, are looking forward to offering more positive choices, while meeting recycling commitments with the support of our partners – working towards a brighter and better tomorrow for us all.”

Ruth Dickinson, Event Director - FittGROUP said, “We are delighted to partner with Aquafina to offer our participants refreshing hydration whilst being mindful of the environment. As organisers we are committed to organising an event that benefits the community and sends a positive message about caring about the environment for all.”

The Emirates NBD Unity Run will be held on Saturday, 19 November 2022 in Dubai Design District under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative.

Led by the banking group’s flagship advocacy platform #TogetherLimitless, the event aims to promote diversity and the social inclusion of people with disabilities (people of determination) in the UAE. The Unity Run is open to children and adults of all abilities and ages and offers free entry to people of determination as well as their friends and family.

It includes a three-kilometre fun walk as well as five-kilometre and ten- kilometre timed runs. There will be spot prizes for the three kilometre walk and trophies for the top three rankings in the races with finisher certificates for all.

The Emirates NBD Unity Run supports two major UAE institutions for children and young people of determination; Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities and Senses Residential and Day Care Centre, as well as Emirates Red Crescent.

For more information or to register for the Emirates NBD Unity Run 2022: http://unityrun.ae/

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th September 2022, total assets were AED 721 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 196 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 885 branches and 4,113 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

