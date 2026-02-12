Dubai, UAE - Emirates Health Services (EHS) concluded its notable and strategic participation in the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026 – held in the emirate of Dubai from 9 to 12 February – where its programme of activities reflected its profound shift towards an integrated, proactive healthcare model.

The agenda of events embodied its vision under the theme ‘Healthcare Inspired by Tomorrow’s Vision’, aligning with its commitment to enhancing the national health system’s readiness, expediting innovation, and elevating quality of life.

With its participation, EHS highlighted its commitment to advancing national health strategies by adopting advanced models of preventative care, accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) to support medical decision-making, and developing more integrated and human-centred customer experiences. A special focus was placed on empowering families and enhancing their quality of life, in line with the ‘Year of Family 2026’ initiative, which reflects a comprehensive institutional shift from service delivery to creating sustainable health impact.

His Excellency Dr. Yousif Mohamed AlSerkal, Director-General of EHS, said that joining the World Health Expo Dubai 2026 marks a strategic milestone in EHS’s transformation journey. “We were committed to ensuring our participation reflects a clear national vision for a more prepared, resilient, and sustainable health system,” he added. “All the projects and initiatives we launched, as well as the partnerships we signed, represent a practical extension of our strategy to transition from a model based on response to one that anticipates risks, invests in prevention, and employs artificial intelligence to enhance quality of life for families and for society as a whole.”

“We are working to turn the outcomes of this participation into actionable programmes that raise the competitiveness of the national health sector and advance the UAE’s position as a global model in innovative healthcare,” H.E. AlSerkal concluded.

With its integrated platform at the event, EHS showcased a range of notable projects and innovative technologies that serve to advance the concept of proactive care and support the sector’s readiness to address future health challenges. The platform also saw a range of initiatives launched, reflecting EHS’s commitment to engaging the community – and the youth, in particular – as partners in designing future health solutions.

On the sidelines of its participation, EHS signed 11 Memoranda of Understanding with prestigious local and international entities, including the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, University of North Carolina, New York University Abu Dhabi, Erasmus University Medical Centre (Erasmus MC), Apollo Hospitals, Boston Children’s Hospital, NYU Langone Health, and other global institutions. These agreements serve to strengthen the strategic partnership ecosystem, foster an exchange of knowledge and expertise, and facilitate the application of global best practices.

As part of its agenda of events, EHS also organised a youth session titled ‘Youth Innovation for Healthcare’, in the presence of representatives from the Federal Youth Authority (FYA). The session discussed the role of the youth in shaping future health solutions, exploring mechanisms that could be developed to enable the use of technology to empower young people to develop landmark projects.

This vision was translated into concrete action through the exhibition platform, which showcased two innovations developed by EHS’s youth: ‘Decode Me’, a smart tool for analysing facial expressions and understanding the user’s emotional state, converting it into practical indicators that support public health and wellbeing; and ‘Beat your Best’, an interactive device integrating physical and mental health to motivate youth to practice regular physical activity in a fun and interactive style.

Furthermore, Emirates Health Services held the 4th EHS Healthcare Excellence Symposium for the duration of the exhibition, which served as an advanced scientific platform for exchanging expertise and exploring the latest developments in specialised care and medical innovation. The Symposium’s sessions and lectures covered advanced topics including genomics and the future of gene therapy, personalised precision medicine, and AI applications in medical practice. Speakers attended from prestigious global medical and academic institutions, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Ohio University.

Throughout the exhibition, EHS presented the ‘Health Studio – EHS SPOT | WHX’ podcast as an analytical media platform accompanying its participation, providing comprehensive coverage of the themes presented on its platform. The podcast hosted a selection of national health sector leaders and conducted live interviews with visitors to the EHS pavilion to capture their impression of the interactive experiences showcased, combining scientific vision with end-user reception assessment.

Emirates Health Services concluded its participation by affirming that the achievements made during the exhibition form a launchpad for a new stage of partnerships and initiatives that translate vision into tangible impact and cement the concept of healthcare as a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and quality of life in the UAE.