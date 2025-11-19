Dubai, UAE: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, will highlight the strength of its aviation fuel business at Dubai Airshow 2025 through its aviation subsidiary, Emojet, one of the leading into-plane fuel service providers at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central). Emojet will host airline, airport and industry partners at Chalet A52 from 17–21 November 2025, between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM at Al Maktoum International Airport.

A key pillar of Emarat’s portfolio, aviation fuel is delivered through Emojet, which has proudly served the UAE’s world-leading aviation industry since 1992. Today, Emojet supplies aviation fuel to many of the world’s leading international airlines at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, delivering award-winning into-plane services built on safety, reliability and service excellence.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emarat, said, “Dubai Airshow is a natural platform for Emarat and Emojet. For more than three decades, we have been privileged to fuel the growth of the UAE’s aviation sector and support Dubai’s rise as a global hub for passengers and cargo. Through Emojet, we combine best-in-class infrastructure, rigorous safety and operational discipline with a partnership mindset that puts our customers’ network and growth ambitions at the centre. At Dubai Airshow 2025, we look forward to reinforcing our commitment to the aviation ecosystem and exploring new collaborations that will help shape the future of air connectivity in our region.”

At Dubai Airshow 2025, Emojet will focus on deepening existing relationships and building new partnerships with airlines, cargo operators, airports, and logistics players from across the region and beyond. This follows Emojet’s July 2024 agreement with Emirates SkyCargo to supply aviation fuel for the airline’s cargo operations at Al Maktoum International Airport – a model of the strategic collaborations the brand aims to replicate and expand during the show.

Salem Bin Suloom, Vice President – Aviation Sales at Emarat, said, “Emojet’s promise is simple - safe, reliable and efficient fueling, every time. Our customers operate in highly demanding environments, and they rely on us to deliver on-time performance, technical excellence and responsive service across every flight and every turnaround. At Dubai Airshow 2025, our focus is on listening to our partners, understanding their evolving operational needs and identifying new ways we can support them – whether through long-term supply agreements, expanded into-plane services, or new collaborations with airports and operators across the wider region. We warmly invite existing and prospective partners to visit us to discuss how Emojet can fuel their future plans.”

Emojet stands apart through its modern fleet of refuelling equipment, advanced control systems and highly trained operational teams. The company utilises the latest electronic data capture and interface systems to drive efficiency, accuracy and transparency, ensuring that its operations and equipment exceed mandated IATA standards.

About Emarat: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.