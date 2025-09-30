Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, announced its participation in the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, the leading exhibition for security, safety, and fire protection. The event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and supervised by the General Directorate of Civil Defense. Taking place from September 29 to October 1, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, the exhibition stands as the Kingdom’s largest platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and global experts in the safety and security sectors.

This marks Elm’s fourth consecutive year of participation, reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation and supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, while underscoring its role as a strategic partner in building the future innovative economy. Throughout the exhibition, Elm is presenting an integrated suite of intelligent products and solutions that raise the standards of safety and security. Among these are Munthir, an advanced early warning platform that integrates smart sensors with a centralized monitoring system to enable proactive protection and immediate response to fire incidents or technical malfunctions, and Amanak, a fully automated premises security solution that connects with motion detectors to identify and prevent unauthorized access. Elm is also highlighting its Smart Gate services, including Tasreeh and Jadeer Tasreeh, which streamline the verification and issuance of entry permits for employees, contractors, and visitors. Additionally, Kashef ensures compliance checks for visitor vehicles, enhancing both security and the entry experience.

Majed bin Saad Al Arifi, Elm’s official spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing, emphasized the significance of the company’s presence, noting that participation in Intersec 2025 offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships with the General Directorate of Civil Defense, government entities, and key stakeholders across the safety and security sector. He stressed that Elm is not merely showcasing products but delivering proactive digital solutions that contribute to safeguarding the Kingdom’s progress and its national transformation journey in line with Vision 2030.

Al Arifi further highlighted that strategic collaborations with security authorities are central to the company’s ability to design solutions that are “Saudi-made” while meeting the highest global standards. He explained that solutions such as Munthir and Amanak are not just technologies but intelligent systems that represent a shift from reactive response to preventive protection, directly contributing to community resilience and business continuity across critical sectors. With artificial intelligence projected to fuel a global market valued at USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, Elm is not simply keeping pace but is striving to lead by localizing and advancing these vital technologies. The company’s more than 45 AI models are already deployed to analyze big data, predict risks, and enhance the efficiency of monitoring and response operations, placing Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the global innovation map in safety and security.

Elm’s participation at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 also reflects its strong record of achievements, having completed more than 500 projects, launched 64 products, and delivered tailored solutions to 15 different sectors. The company has developed over 45 AI models, registered 30 patents, and published 25 research papers in leading international journals. Today, it serves over 30 million active users, supports more than 700,000 private sector clients, manages over 170 projects annually, and processes nearly two billion digital transactions each year—evidence of its operational excellence and leadership in digital innovation.

With more than 370 exhibitors from 35 countries and an expected attendance of over 27,000 professionals, the exhibition provides a unique opportunity for dialogue with international delegations and specialized organizations, as well as for exploring the latest innovations and global best practices in safety and security. This year’s edition also emphasizes transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data, which are reshaping the industry from reactive systems to proactive intelligence-driven solutions—an approach that defines Elm’s pioneering vision.