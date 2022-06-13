United Arab Emirates: EI-Technologies MENA by Neo-Dis.com, a leading CRM partner providing technology consulting services and multi-cloud implementation in France, the Middle East and North Africa, is proudly participating in Vivatech 2022 exhibition in Paris from June 15th to June 18th as sponsors of Cedars Tech pavilion.

Attending Vivatech 2022 will further consolidate our strong presence in the French market, as one of the leaders in Salesforce practice in France and in the MENA region.

EI-Technologies MENA recently bagged Salesforce Outstanding Knowledge partner award in Salesforce Live – Dubai in March 2022 which is already consolidating the Salesforce “SUMMIT” partnership in EMEA region.

Thanks to its European standards of deliverables, dedicated and certified Salesforce consultants, easy access to top management, proximity to its clients, and competitive pricing, EI-Technologies MENA is successfully assisting the French and MENA markets in digital transformation through two digital pillars:

Digital Employee by simplifying sales and operations processes, increasing employee efficiency/productivity, increasing lead generation, and increasing revenues. Digital Client by providing an optimized Customer Experience, Customer engagement and friendly omnichannel access, driving growth and gaining a strong competitive edge in the market.

Along with its vast expertise, EI-Technologies MENA adopts a highly human-centric approach that reflects its business philosophy in putting human values at the core of digital services.

EI-Technologies MENA exceptionally qualified team has been delivering large and complex projects through effective means such as a well-defined release management approach that is deployed across several countries, as well as complex architecture and regression testing to secure the stability of the Project and Introducing processes for multiple releases deployment.

Recently, NEO-PATH ACADEMY, a subsidiary of NEO-DIS.COM group, has been licensed by Salesforce to become the only Salesforce Accredited Certified Training Partner in MENA, assuring an organic internal growth of resources in addition to providing official Salesforce training to the external market.

In order to build Salesforce teams and expertise in response to the scarcity of Salesforce resources, NEO-PATH ACADEMY follows a unique world-class methodology:

Rigorous Recruitment Process, reaching teams composed of 14 new employees recruited for training every 3 months.

18-month official training program with the knowhow of expert employees and certified Salesforce instructors.

3 Salesforce certifications for each employee across the program.

Training our customers’ teams (end users and IT teams).

Hands on practical projects.

As Such, NEO-DIS.COM group grows to provide dedicated client service and promising employment opportunities thus perpetuating best practices and concretizing social responsibility.