Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Development Bank (‘EDB’ or ‘the Bank’), the key financial engine of UAE economic development and industrial advancement, marked the rollout of its "AI Wave" program to all staff with an insightful panel discussion led by IBM’s top AI experts, centered on "AI-Backed Innovation in Banking”. The AI Wave program is a strategic organizational initiative designed to enhance AI literacy and accelerate AI adoption throughout the Bank. This program aims to empower EDB employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in an AI-driven environment and cultivate a culture of digital innovation.

The event discussed the transformative potential of AI in the financial sector and how it can benefit EDB’s strategic initiatives and service offerings. The AI Wave program underscores EDB's commitment to the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in AI adoption.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, delivered an opening address, emphasizing the program's strategic importance. "We recognize the critical role we play in supporting the nation's ambition to become a global leader in AI, and our AI Wave program is a testament to that commitment. This program is not a one-off initiative; it's a continuous journey of learning, adaptation, and innovation," stated Al Naqbi. "The reason we named the program AI Wave is to symbolize the growing wave of digital transformation and the pivotal role of AI in driving EDB and the UAE towards a smarter future.”

He further highlighted EDB's commitment to empowering its employees with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the age of AI, integrating AI into the very fabric of the organization. “This is an investment in our collective future, an investment in EDB's continued success, and an investment in the UAE's economic prosperity," he said.

Dr. Abeer Al Sumaiti, Chief Human Resources Officer at EDB, highlighted the AI Wave program as a transformative initiative to equip employees with AI skills and tools. "By fostering AI literacy and continuous learning, the program aims to empower our people to adapt to the evolving banking industry and support the UAE’s global leadership in AI adoption. This program is an example of how we empower our people to drive EDB’s digital transformation and innovate in the age of AI,” she added.

EDB’s Human Resources department has been leading the AI wave program and fostering a digital-first culture with a series of initiatives including AI training on AI tools, and the integration AI-powered solutions to enhance onboarding and workforce management.

The panel discussion, moderated by Ken Habson, Regional Data, AI, and Automation Technology Leader at IBM, provided attendees with practical insights into AI's reshaping of the financial landscape. IBM panelists included Asli Erbas (Sustainability Software Leader, IBM), Ravi Ganti (Financial and Banking Specialist, IBM), Worood Al Dabbas (Data and AI Solution Specialist - AI Data, IBM), and Kamesh Nilakantan (Data and AI Solution Specialist - AI Governance, IBM). The discussion explored key AI use cases planned for 2025, including streamlining credit decision turnaround times and automating HR onboarding processes.

EDB's AI initiatives feature a comprehensive roadmap of AI-driven activities for 2025, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and the development of AI-powered financial models. The Bank has already implemented 27 RPA processes, with additional deployments scheduled for the year ahead.

EDB’s AI Wave program is designed to elevate AI literacy and adoption across the organization, equipping employees to excel in the AI-driven era. The program takes a multi-faceted approach, featuring training sessions, workshops, and AI-driven solutions to streamline operations and improve decision-making.

EDB got recently a “Great Place to Work®” recognition, awarded by Great Place to Work® Middle East, makes EDB the first local bank in the UAE to receive this certification, celebrating its dedication to fostering a high-performance workplace culture and empowering its employees to thrive.

EDB recently received the prestigious “Great Place to Work®” recognition from Great Place to Work® Middle East, making it the first local bank in the UAE to achieve this certification. This award celebrates EDB's commitment to creating a high-performance workplace culture and empowering its employees to thrive.

-Ends-

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae or follow our social media channels: