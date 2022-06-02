Riyadh: The E3 Customer Experience conference has announced dates for the 2nd edition in-person at the InterContinental Riyadh from 7-9 June set to explore winning CX strategies, new technologies and tools designed to empower Saudi Arabia’s CX transformation agenda.

Under the theme, ‘Making customer centricity your game changer’, the thought leadership CX programme organised by Ejtemaat KSA (Gulf Meetings) is designed to support CX reforms in alignments with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, advocating the boom of customer-centric businesses as it calls upon a diversified smart economy for the future. The event will offer the 300+ CX leaders a content-rich conference format of 2 days conference and 1 day workshops, where the full spectrum of smart CX applications into KSA businesses and MENA organisational culture will be discussed.

On highlighting the significance of E3, Conference Chairman, Charles Bennett notes, “Organisations in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region have the potential to become acknowledged leaders in customer centricity internationally. The battle is by no means won, there are a still a lot of challenges ahead and in truth Customer Experience needs to and will evolve globally. Whilst the concept of customer centricity is relatively new for in the GCC, for those who invest in their companies and their people, the future is very bright and this is where the leaders of tomorrow will emerge. This conference will stimulate new ideas, challenge existing beliefs and help accelerate people’s capability and career in a fast paced but collaborative way”.

Underlining key experiences for KSA’s changing customer behaviours, Head of Transformation at Teleperformance CEMEA – Paul Joustra who will be speaking on digital CX and artificial intelligence including how the metaverse is boosting CX notes "This is the right time to integrate collaborative networks in the nation to engage consumers as customers and citizens have returned to Normal after the Covid crisis and converging into a digital first world. For the past decade, digital transformation has been a hot topic for enterprises. A value driven digital transformation program that is tailored to the specific needs of an enterprise requires an experienced partner. By leveraging AI best practices and solutions to drive process intelligence & efficiency, Teleperformance looks forward to sharing how we harness the power of AI & human understanding to create simpler, faster and safer interactions”.

The event will feature several keynote speakers including Globitel's Nael Halawa, Managing Director in Saudi Arabia, Halawa's session will address ‘How to Manage a Multi-Channel CX Strategy’. Halawa shares; “We're excited about presenting our technological excellence and expertise in customer experience solutions in the Saudi Arabian market." On his role as a keynote speaker, Halawa continues; "I look forward to conducting a talk on multi-channel CX strategy for enterprises and how to create a seamless and consistent service experience for customers using the right tools and methods, which will include leveraging AI-powered innovations."

Oracle’s KSA CX Leader, Mohamed Taibah, who is set to join the Fireside Chat alongside Dr. Ghada Al Drees, Customer Experience Measurement Manager for Ministry of Culture KSA on ROI of VOC (Voice of Customer Programmes) will expose common CX pitfalls and exchange qualitative vs quantitative results on CX programmes for the region.

Head of Customer Experience Sales - Middle East North, SAP, Feras Nagadi, added, “Our vision for the world and for Saudi Arabia is shaped by innovation and sustainable growth. Armed with SAP Customer Experience solutions and innovations, we are excited to strengthen the foundation for digital transformation by aligning people, plans, and processes across businesses with agile CX that allows CX leaders to pivot, grow, and scale. We are thrilled to bring our inspiring best to a gathering of future leaders, forward-thinkers, and change-makers.”.

Amjad Al Sabbah, Regional Director at Sprinklr said: “Agile adaptations to recent changes through automation, smart investments and collaborative international partnerships with Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape will ensure the delivery of excellent customer experiences across the Kingdom, strengthening experience-led initiatives to shape Saudi Arabia’s state of the art digital technology and long-lasting partnerships for the future”.

The 3rd day of E3 2022 is designed to deep dive into CX training and career development, offering delegates certification pathways and internationally informed learnings for professionals looking to refresh skillsets and spearhead KSA’s next level CX projects. Certification Programmes held in Arabic and English include Customer Experience Foundation and Customer Service Foundation, certified by the Customer Experience and Service Association Middle East (CXSA).

A dedicated zone will showcase CX solutions providers making headlines and enabling CX developments across the Middle East, including Qualtrics, Verint, Silah, Delight, Unifonic, Survey2Connect and Invu demonstrating successful capabilities in unified CX, CX measurement, CX service design, CX management and intelligent CX processes.

An awards ceremony will conclude the conference where CX teams making headlines in Saudi Arabia will be recognised for pioneering efforts.

About the E3 CX Conference (7-9 June 2022, Intercontinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Next level customer experiences for Saudi Arabia

The E3 CX Conference returns for its second edition live and in-person, moving venues to KSA by popular demand. Set to showcase both regional and international CX success stories, this key gathering will connect the Middle Eastern CX community with recognised CX practitioners from the US, UK and Europe to discuss winning CX practices, new technologies, and tools tailored to support CX reforms in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Visit www.e3cx.live for more information on E3 2022.

About the Organiser: Ejtemaat KSA (Gulf Meetings)

Transforming ideas into high-value experiences

Ejtemaat KSA (Gulf Meetings) is an events company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia managed by industry veterans with more than 15 years’ experience renowned for quality, high-caliber

conferences, summits and expos offering comprehensive B2B events across the MENA region across an array of business sectors. Ejtemaat also offers full-scale event management services and intelligence for hosting successful B2B and special events. Working closely with government institutions, professional associations and various industry leaders, Ejtemaat supports premium thought leadership networks for continued success and a better future for all.

