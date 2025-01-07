Highly anticipated return of e& MOTB kicked off with electrifying entertainment by Saint Levant and Naïka and exclusive DSF experiences like Carpool Karaoke, Dubai Neon Run, Wild Paint House, and more

Open until 12 January 2025, e& MOTB offers an all-time high of over 50 local and international retail vendors including an exclusive MOTB Travel Kit from AAA, limited edition MOTB Stickers from ART Angel and MOTB-inspired socks from Socks Up, along with nostalgic Retro Modhesh products

Foodies can indulge in over 25 fresh F&B concepts, featuring international firsts like Dave’s Hot Chicken and Homer Lobster alongside local favourites

Groundbreaking beauty showcase, Beauty Bloc offers unique and interactive experiences from Benefit, Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, and Drunk Elephant

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The highly anticipated e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, opened the doors for its highly anticipated 12th edition at the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), drawing large crowds and creating a buzzing atmosphere at the heart of Dubai Design District (D3). As part of DSF’s monumental 30th edition, the city’s favourite outdoor destination has cemented itself as a must-visit hub to discover the latest urban trends and unique street culture of Dubai’s local community and modern youth.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), e& MOTB’s opening weekend saw audiences treated to electrifying performances by Saint Levant and Naïka, who took centre stage for a free open-air concert that captivated fans and set the tone for the vibrant 10-day event. Plus, the destination revealed an exceptional line-up of over 50 retail brands that combine emerging local talent with internationally renowned names and 25 brand-new local and international F&B concepts. Visitors were also treated to unique e& MOTB exclusive experiences that are only available during DSF, such as retro-inspired diner by talabat, daily free live entertainment, dance battles and Carpool Karaoke and the groundbreaking beauty showcase, Beauty Bloc.

Experience it all and more at e& MOTB, open until 12 January 2025. Don’t miss these unmissable highlights of this exciting edition…

A CULINARY FEAST

Food lovers are spoilt for choice with over 25 new F&B vendors featuring some of the city’s best loved homegrown spots and international brands, including the first-ever Dubai pop-ups of Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Homer Lobster. The talabat retro diner promises a creative culinary flair with a nostalgic atmosphere of delicious bites from the UAE’s top dining spots.

ENDLESS SHOPPING

Shoppers can explore an exceptional variety of over 50 brand-new retail vendors, including exclusive local and international brands such as the Lava Soul x Gold Gods Collaboration, Nineteen Ninety Two’s new unisex collection drop and nostalgic Retro Modhesh products. This edition also brings exclusive drops and launches from brands, such as an exclusive MOTB Travel Kit from AAA, limited edition MOTB Stickers from ART Angel and MOTB-inspired socks from Socks Up.

Those looking for an inclusive beauty experience can head to Beauty Bloc, where iconic brands like Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, and Drunk Elephant are showcasing the latest trends in beauty innovation.

UNIQUE TO DSF EXPERIENCES

Visitors can immerse themselves in an array of activities at e& MOTB at the Gen Z Entertainment Zone, featuring attractions like The Smash Mobile and Wild Paint House, while the Carpool Karaoke by Emarat and the launch of the Dubai Neon Run adds a thrilling edge to the festivities. The stylish SipSip Nail Art Café provides a chic space for creative self-expression, while visitors can craft natural scrubs with Odela & Co and design charms at the Charm’s Bar.

The Transformers 40 by Vincent Faudemer Hologram Experience is also on display until 6 January 2025 featuring a cutting-edge holographic display of Optimus Prime.

Visitors can also explore the Renault Store by Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), where the Renault Arkana takes center stage alongside a tennis-themed activation celebrating the brand's historic partnership with the French Open since 2022. Guests can immerse themselves in engaging activities, including interactive tennis challenges, an "Unlock the Locker" surprise game, and the chance to create personalised driving playlists tailored to their favourite genres or moods.

A DESTINATION LIKE NO OTHER

Adding to the destination’s charm is beautifully designed retro-inspired installations that transform e& MOTB into a vibrant, Instagram-worthy wonderland featuring iconic walkway, TV entrance, and Cassette stage. A one-time-only drone show is set to take place on DSF’s last day, 12 January 2025, lighting up the skies with an unforgettable finale.

With free entry, free parking, and a wide array of activities, shopping, and dining, e& MOTB promises to remain a buzzing hotspot throughout its run. Visitors have the chance to experience this unique destination until 12 January 2025, making it a must-visit highlight this DSF season.

Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000. Open for all residents aged 21 years and above, participants simply need to register details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Shopping Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

