Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched the landmark 10th edition of the Retail Calendar. The 2026 edition celebrates a decade of elevating Dubai’s leisure and lifestyle landscape through world-class partnerships, record-breaking campaigns, and engaging events and experiences.

Featuring a year-long programme of festivals, events, activations, campaigns and cultural celebrations, the Retail Calendar is designed to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for retail, lifestyle and entertainment experiences, with 18 citywide events. These include returning flagship festivals such as the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), now entering its landmark 31st edition, and Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), which will include a new retail initiative, the Great Dubai Summer Sale.

Following record-breaking achievements in 2025, the new calendar builds on a legacy of remarkable growth and global recognition. The 30th edition of DSF featured world-class shopping experiences, entertainment and rewards, with over AED 50 million in prizes awarded to 1,115 winners through 295 raffles. According to a survey of retailers by DFRE, DSS drove a 110 per cent increase in average spending from June to August, with 1,200 participants winning prizes worth AED 20 million through 180 raffle draws and 4,000 promotions across 3,800 outlets.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 2026 Retail Calendar reaffirms Dubai’s unwavering commitment to excellence and diversity, as we continue delivering world class experiences for residents and visitors alike, while strengthening Dubai’s global reputation as a shopping, lifestyle, and cultural capital. As we celebrate 10 extraordinary years of the Retail Calendar, we reflect with pride on how far Dubai’s retail landscape has evolved – from a promising vision to a global benchmark in experiential shopping. This milestone is both a celebration and a renewed commitment to shaping the next decade of innovation and collaboration.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our partners and stakeholders, whose collaboration is instrumental in bringing these unforgettable moments to life and contributes to the sustainable growth of Dubai’s retail sector. These partnerships not only amplify economic vitality but also ensure tailored experiences that reflect Dubai’s multicultural character. Each festival and activation is thoughtfully designed to inspire and engage every visitor to discover something uniquely Dubai, reflecting our shared ambition to make it the best city to visit, live, and work in.”

Since its inception in 2017, the Retail Calendar has evolved into a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic and tourism success. Over the past decade, it has united more than 1,000 brands and 4,000 retail outlets, driving billions in sales uplift, inspiring creativity across sectors, and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as the region’s shopping capital.

The 2026 line up also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and major cultural occasions like Ramadan and Eid in Dubai, Chinese New Year, the Festival of Lights, and the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, alongside digital activations like the Great Online Sale.

The Dubai Esports and Games Festival broke new ground during its previous edition in 2025, attracting 45,000 fans and participants across 12 engaging events, with an impressive 3.8 million gamers competing in more than 90 tournaments. The festival hosted more than 130 game titles including 10 premieres, and connected over 2,000 industry professionals from 70 countries, demonstrating Dubai’s growing global influence in digital entertainment.

The Retail Calendar underscores Dubai’s vision to remain at the forefront of global retail innovation while fostering community engagement and social inclusion. Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, it further consolidates the city’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. With its curated blend of shopping, entertainment, gastronomy, fitness, and cultural experiences, the Retail Calendar plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth across Dubai’s retail, tourism, and hospitality sectors. With more than 1,000 brands and 4,000 retail outlets expected to participate once again, the 2026 edition promises even greater impact and wider engagement from key stakeholders and partners.

The 2026 Retail Calendar provides a comprehensive roadmap for retailers, consumers, and visitors, enabling them to plan and participate in Dubai’s vibrant events ecosystem. It reinforces Dubai’s dedication to creating meaningful experiences that engage residents and international visitors alike. Driven by strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors, DFRE continues to redefine standards in retail, lifestyle, and entertainment. The city also continues to evolve as a dynamic centre for experiential commerce, empowering emerging entrepreneurs alongside established global enterprises. By celebrating diversity and embracing contemporary trends, the calendar attracts visitors, boosts retail performance, and strengthens community connections.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the Retail Calendar highlights DFRE’s enduring partnership with Dubai’s retail community and the collective success achieved over a decade of shared ambition. As it enters its next chapter, the initiative remains committed to inspiring retailers and consumers with an ever-evolving mix of creativity, innovation, and excellence.

THE 2026 RETAIL CALENDAR

Dubai Shopping Festival

5 December 2025 – 11 January 2026

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns for its 31st edition, transforming Dubai into a winter wonderland of shopping, entertainment, and family fun. As the world’s longest-running retail festival of its kind, DSF continues to set the global standard for experiential retail with exclusive deals, global brand launches, and unforgettable raffle prizes. This year’s 38-day citywide celebration features shopping offers, high-energy concerts with international and regional artists, and a mix of reimagined favourites alongside bold new experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Innovation defines this edition, with the introduction of a combined drone and pyro show featuring over 1,000 drones lighting up the night sky. The DSF Drone Show and Auto Season highlight Dubai’s cutting-edge creativity, while e& MOTB (Market Outside The Box) returns as a Gen Z hotspot with trendy food vendors and local retail concepts. Family-friendly attractions like DSF x Hatta bring outdoor concerts, illuminated trails, and gourmet pop-ups to life, ensuring the festival offers something extraordinary for everyone. During DSF, shoppers can enjoy unbeatable retail sales and offers on a range of merchandise including luxury goods, fashion, and electronics, with the festival’s ultimate highlight being the DSF Final Sale.

Chinese New Year

13 – 22 February 2026

Dubai celebrates the Lunar New Year with grand festivities honouring its vibrant Chinese community and guests. Expect dazzling fireworks, traditional dances, curated dining experiences, and special retail promotions across key destinations, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a truly global city.

Dubai Fashion Season

Q1 and Q2 2026 (Spring/Summer Collection Launch)

Q3 and Q4 2026 (Fall/Winter Collection Launch)

Dubai Fashion Season will engage fashion enthusiasts year-round with two editions in 2026, celebrating Dubai as the region’s fashion capital. Fashion enthusiasts gain first access to the latest Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter collections from prestigious global brands and emerging local designers at world-class shopping destinations. The Dubai Fashion Season ensures style enthusiasts can refresh their wardrobes with the freshest trends year-round.

Ramadan and Eid in Dubai

16 February 2026 – 22 March 2026

A time of reflection, generosity, and togetherness, Ramadan in Dubai blends spiritual serenity with community joy. The city lights up with night markets, heritage experiences, special iftar and suhoor menus, and thoughtful retail offers. Eid in Dubai - Eid Al Fitr celebrations follow with family-friendly festivities, gift promotions, and decorations across the emirate.

The Great Online Sale

Dubai’s digital shoppers can look forward to a three-day e-commerce extravaganza featuring offers of up to 95% off across fashion, beauty, electronics, and home essentials. This online-only event underscores Dubai’s leadership in omnichannel retail innovation.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival

8 – 24 May 2026

Now entering its fifth year, this fast-growing festival cements Dubai’s status as a global gaming hub. Featuring tournaments, expos, cosplay championships, and educational initiatives, the event appeals to gamers, tech enthusiasts, and families alike, with major activations at the Dubai World Trade Centre and beyond.

Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Adha)

22 – 31 May 2026

Marking one of Islam’s most sacred holidays, Dubai celebrates Eid in Dubai - Eid Al Adha with a spirit of togetherness and generous giving. Families enjoy special dining deals, cultural performances, and fantastic retail promotions that capture the essence of the occasion. Residents and visitors immerse themselves in rich cultural traditions, embrace authentic Emirati customs, and create meaningful connections through shared celebrations.

3-Day Super Sale

Held twice a year, this high-energy weekend sale delivers citywide markdowns of up to 90% across fashion, electronics, homeware, and more.

Dubai Summer Surprises

3 July – 30 August 2026

Dubai’s beloved summer extravaganza returns with months of value-packed offers, family entertainment, including the popular Modesh World, mega raffles, and Back to School offers. DSS transforms the summer months into a season of joy, discovery, and savings for residents and tourists alike. An exciting addition to DSS 2026 is the Great Dubai Summer Sale, offering the best period for value driven shopping and rewards.The summer shopping season concludes with the DSS Final Sale, a weekend of deep discounts across leading lifestyle, beauty, and fashion brands, providing one last chance to maximise savings before the new season begins.

Dubai Home Festival

16 October 2026 – 1 November 2026

A celebration of interior design and home innovation, this festival offers exceptional deals on furniture, décor, and appliances. Past editions have included grand prizes like full home makeovers or even property giveaways, making it a highlight for homeowners and tenants alike.

Festival of Lights in Dubai (Diwali)

2 – 12 November 2026

Dubai’s Indian and international communities come together to celebrate the Festival of Lights with joyous energy. Malls and districts sparkle with lights, while shoppers enjoy special offers on gold, festive wear, and décor. Cultural performances and fireworks round out this luminous celebration.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

31 October 2026 – 29 November 2026

Marking its milestone 10th anniversary, the Dubai Fitness Challenge invites everyone - residents and visitors - to commit to 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. From the iconic Dubai Run and Dubai Ride to pop-up classes in parks and malls, the city becomes a living gym, promoting health, happiness, and community spirit.

Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day)

30 November 2026 – 03 December 2026

Dubai honours the UAE’s founding with a period of patriotic pride, featuring spectacular fireworks, cultural showcases, retail promotions, and family activations. The celebrations reflect national unity and the emirate’s unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity.

Retailers can actively participate in this vibrant calendar by aligning their own promotions, discounts, and special offers with the city’s scheduled events. By visiting www.detconnect.ae, businesses can register their interest, explore event details, apply for promotion certificates of participation, and access marketing opportunities that enhance visibility and drive customer engagement throughout the year.

For the latest updates, follow @DubaiFestivals on social media and visit www.visitdubai.com.

