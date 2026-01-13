Leading event to bridge research, clinical adoption, and investment in microbiome-enabled health hosted by CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises

Gut–brain axis gains traction as clinicians connect mental and gut health, and with the human microbiome market projected to grow fivefold to over USD 4 billion by 2030

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises, will host The Microbiome Revolution Symposium on 5 February 2026 in Dubai. The event will convene global experts, clinicians, innovators, investors and policymakers to explore how microbiome science is reshaping the future of health.

Themed ‘Unlocking the Gut–Brain Axis for the Future of Health’, the symposium will examine how breakthroughs in microbiome science around the gut–brain axis are reshaping health paradigms from prevention and mental wellbeing to personalised care. Scientific research increasingly describes the gut–brain–microbiome axis as a two-way system, where the gut microbiome and the brain interact through neural, endocrine and immune pathways.

The event will feature renowned experts and pioneers in microbiome research and clinical innovation, including:

Professor Sarkis Mazmanian of the California Institute of Technology, a MacArthur Fellow whose pioneering research has shown how gut microbes and their metabolites can shape immune signalling and influence neuroinflammation linked to neurological disease.

of the California Institute of Technology, a MacArthur Fellow whose pioneering research has shown how gut microbes and their metabolites can shape immune signalling and influence neuroinflammation linked to neurological disease. Dr Laurie Keefer of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who is a leader in psychobehavioral research and renowned for advancing brain–gut behavioural therapies and integrated care for chronic digestive disorders.

of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who is a leader in psychobehavioral research and renowned for advancing brain–gut behavioural therapies and integrated care for chronic digestive disorders. Professor Ted Dinan of University College Cork, the highly influential scientist whose work has helped define the field of ‘psychobiotics’, linking microbiome, nutrition, and mental health.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said:

“Some of the most meaningful advances in healthcare will come not from isolated breakthroughs, but from understanding interconnected systems. The gut–brain axis is emerging as one of the most promising frontiers – opening new pathways in prevention, mental health, and personalised care – and enabling more integrated, impactful solutions.

The UAE has a vital role as a global convening point in translating breakthrough science into real-world impact and as CE-Ventures we are proud to convene this timely symposium in Dubai, bringing together global experts, clinical leaders, and investment partners to accelerate microbiome innovation and catalyse long-term value for communities and markets alike.”

Building on Crescent Enterprises’ track record of convening cross-sector leaders around next-generation issues, the 2026 Microbiome Revolution symposium will explore:

Microbiome-informed prevention and lifestyle interventions

Emerging diagnostics, biomarkers, and precision nutrition

AI-enabled discovery and data-driven personalised medicine

Policy incentives, regulatory frameworks, and clinical adoption incentives.

The event will bring together stakeholders from healthcare, biotech, academia, policy, food and nutrition, insurance, and venture capital – creating a dynamic forum for collaboration across the full pipeline, from research and validation to deployment and impact.

The timing of the event reflects rising momentum in the science, the real-world applications, and the investment landscape. Globally, the human microbiome market is forecast to grow fivefold in the next five years, from approximately USD 800 million in 2024 to more than USD 4 billion by 2030. Health conditions strongly linked to gut–brain interactions remain common. Large global analyses suggest irritable bowel syndrome affects 10–15% of adults worldwide, while mental health remains a major public health challenge. According to the World Health Organization over 1 billion people are living with mental health disorders, with depression and anxiety alone costing the global economy an estimated USD 1 trillion annually through lost productivity and broader impacts.

By anchoring this global conversation in Dubai, CE-Ventures aims to support the UAE’s position as a leading convening force in health innovation – accelerating solutions that integrate science, clinical practice, and capital investment for widespread and inclusive impact. The Microbiome Revolution Symposium: Unlocking the Gut–Brain Axis for the Future of Health takes place on 5 February 2026 in Dubai. Registration and event information are available at: https://www.cevbiotech.ae/

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, and invests in transformative businesses across industries, including consumer, deep-tech and biotech. CE-Ventures back visionary entrepreneurs by providing capital, resources, and a global network to build and scale exceptional businesses that drive long-term value.

www.crescententerprises.com/ce-ventures

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

www.crescententerprises.com

