Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The fourth edition of Gulf Aorta Summit (GAS) conference taking place from 6 to 8 February 2026 in Dubai, the largest and most influential aortic-focused congress in the GCC region endorsed by: Gulf Intervention Society, University of Sharjah. And bringing together international experts in aortic surgery, vascular medicine, cardiothoracic innovation, and interventional radiology to share pioneering research and cutting-edge treatments. under the theme “Crafting Intelligent Experiences in Aortic Care” GAS 2026 serves as a vital platform for cardiothoracic innovation, fostering collaboration among the world’s foremost medical experts.

This year, the leading event will introduce an exclusive International Aortic Fellowship Program, delivered in strategic collaboration with leading centres in Germany and Egypt, this initiative provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for select nominees, participants will gain direct exposure to world-class training, mastering advanced aortic surgery and cutting-edge interventional techniques under the mentorship of global pioneers.

The comprehensive three-day program will feature more than 75 distinguished global and regional faculty members, these experts will share best practices and cutting-edge insights across a broad clinical spectrum, ranging from complex BEVAR/FEVAR planning and 'Frozen Elephant Trunk' procedures to the Edinburgh algorithm for surgical assessment. The summit will also host high-level debates on evolving techniques, such as Chimney vs. Fenestrated EVAR (chEVAR vs. FEVAR), ensuring attendees are at the forefront of aortic innovation.

GAS Chief Director, Prof. Zaki Khalifa Almuzakki Alshamsi, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Thoracic and Vascular and Aortic Intervention Surgery at Al Qassimi Hospital and Cardiac Centre, United Arab Emirates, said: “This premier regional event serves as a global hub for international experts to exchange knowledge and pioneering experiences in the management of complex aortic diseases. Our mission is to keep the medical community at the forefront of innovative treatments for aortic aneurysms while fostering consensus on safe, effective management approaches. By driving the development of standardized clinical guidelines and providing world-class educational opportunities, we aim to optimize patient outcomes across vascular and interventional specialties and seamlessly integrate these advancements into regional medical practice”.

GAS Chair Board of Organizers, Prof. Adel Aswad, Professor & Senior Consultant Cardiovascular &Thoracic surgeon, Al Qassimi Teaching Hospital and Cardiac Centre, UAE, commented : “The Gulf Aorta Summit is an international experts hub, bringing together world wide experts and promote knowledge in various Aortic Aneurysm Diseases, appropriate Surgical and Interventional Management approaches , the GAS summit is a hybrid event , Crafting Intelligent experiences, towards theme of " Aorta of Change: Inspiring Solutions for Global Aortic diseases management , hence this remarkable GAS congress is creating an educational initiatives and making an ideal scientific platform For clinicians who aiming to enhance their skills, engage with experts, or showcase pioneering ideas, while the conference will dive into cutting-edge research and explore groundbreaking advancements in Aortic disease treatment, driving valuable professional growth”.

The fourth edition of Gulf Aorta Summit (GAS) conference, list of local, regional and international experts speakers include: Prof. Bander Aldhafery, Consultant Endovascular and interventional radiologist, Associate Professor College of Medicine, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Dammam Saudi Arabia, King Fahad Hospital of the University, Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia . Prof . Gianpaolo Carrafiello, Professor of Radiology, Director, Postgraduate School in Radiodiagnostics, University of Milano, Italy, Chief Unit of Radiology, and Interventional Radiology, Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Policlinico Milano . Prof. Samer Koussayer, Associate professor, Al Faisal university , Consultant vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Rashid hospital, Dubai Health , Dubai, UAE . Prof. Akihiro Yoshitake, Cardiovascular Surgeon, Saitama Medical University International medical center . Dr. Sammy Weis, Consultant Radiologist at UHS University Hospital Sharjah, UAE . Dr. Abdullah Alfawaz, Asst. Professor of Surgery Faculty of Medicine, Kuwait University Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, Kuwait . And more.

For more information about the fourth edition of Gulf Aorta Summit (GAS) conference, please visit: https://gulfaorta.com/