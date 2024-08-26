The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of the most remarkable knowledge projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), launched the ‘Novel Writing Workshop’ in Jordan, which will last for four months. Instructed by Dr. Shahla Ujayli, an author and lecturer specializing in Arabic literature, the workshop will take place at the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF) in Amman.

The workshop, which is being organized by DIPW, focuses on Arabic literature and fiction. The major objective of this course is to support talented youth in honing their literary skills by educating them on the fundamentals of novel and creative writing by leveraging modern training techniques. Furthermore, it provides practical training and continuous instructions to polish the capabilities of participants and empower them to craft unique literary works.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “We are delighted to strengthen the MBRF’s vital contributions to reinforcing the literary and knowledge landscape in Jordan through our Novel Writing Workshop, especially to support young people. Our major focus is to support young literary talents by refining their writing skills. This workshop, which comes as part of the initiatives organized by DIPW across numerous Arab cities, reflects the commitment of the MBRF to expand its support and empowerment channels for youth across the Arab region.”

Furthermore, the workshop aligns with the vision of DIPW to bolster the literary and knowledge movement within Arab communities while supporting young talents to thrive in novel writing. Under the guidance of Dr. Shahla Ujayi, who is renowned for her knowledge of Arab literature, the workshop ensures top-notch education and practical sessions, which are vital for budding writers. The workshops also play a significant role in enhancing the creative potential of young people by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to create novels that will be easily recognized in both the regional and global literary landscape.

Apart from novel writing, DIPW conducts workshops on various types of translation, children’s literature, and literary criticism. Through these workshops, DIPW seeks to support writers and young talents across the Arab world, as well as to foster a passion for reading books while strengthening the role of literature in society.

In the past years, DIPW has hosted similar training workshops across different Arab countries like Kuwait, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt. It intends to expand its reach beyond the Arab world under its Exchange of Writers category. In alignment with this, it has welcomed authors from Germany and Japan as well as delegated young Emirati talents to Japan to explore and document Japanese culture.

Over the last decade, DIPW has trained over 400 young people and published approximately 200 books authored by its participants. These books covered a broad array of literary genres, such as novels, stories, travel literature, literary criticism, translation, and children’s stories. Some of these publications even received prestigious accolades.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com