Dubai, UAE — Dubai hosted the “World Bank Group Cloud Computing” Workshop, organized ahead of the Global Government Cloud Forum by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) in collaboration with the World Bank Group, marking the first event of its kind worldwide.

Titled “Global Government Cloud Forum Design Thinking Workshop”, the closed gathering brought together members of the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Group, including representatives from digital governments, cloud service providers, participating nations, and industry experts from both the public and private sectors. Discussions focused on four key pillars: Green Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Data Protection.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Global Government Cloud Forum will commence tomorrow under the theme "Driving Government Innovation and Advancing Cloud Solutions Together”. The event features prominent decision-makers and global experts in cloud computing, along with more than 500 industry experts, over 200 government officials, more than 50 International speakers, and 30 Head of Government Clouds

A Strategic Milestone

Commenting on Dubai’s hosting of the World Bank Group Cloud Computing Workshop and the Global Government Cloud Forum, H.E. Yousuf Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of DESC, said: "Hosting this event in Dubai reflects the emirate’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and developing advanced infrastructure that supports its ambitions as a city of the future, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. We are confident that the workshop and the forum will achieve groundbreaking milestones in the field of cloud computing, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital innovation."

The closed workshop was held in Dubai with the objective of formulating a global strategy for cloud computing applications over the next five years. It aimed to enhance strategic discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among World Bank Cloud Computing Group members in the public sector. The discussions emphasized fostering cloud adoption and accelerating innovation among members and stakeholders.

The workshop also incorporated design thinking and scenario planning concepts to address challenges using modern approaches. Participants engaged in interactive workshops featuring activities such as identifying key drivers and challenges for each pillar and prioritizing future solutions to these challenges. The participants worked on developing innovative and implementable solutions, which were subsequently presented for constructive feedback. The meeting concluded with discussions on key outcomes and final recommendations.

Following the workshop, attendees visited the "Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park" the largest single-site solar park in the world, to explore sustainable and innovative technologies supporting Dubai’s green cloud computing infrastructure. This event provided an opportunity to examine the sustainable technologies implemented by Dubai’s government, paving the way for the future of cloud computing, data protection, and artificial intelligence. It also served as a dynamic platform to strengthen partnerships and collaboration in technological innovation and sustainable cloud solutions, further advancing the forum’s objectives.