UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) held a meeting for its internal clients to address their needs and requirements and offer them a role as active partners in decision-making and policy formation. The gathering comes as part of the foundation’s "Basma" initiative, which includes several sub-initiatives such as organizing regular meetings with external and internal cases.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized that such gatherings aim to strengthen the relationships with its Clients, providing it with valuable insights into their needs and guiding its efforts to better fulfill them.

Al Mansouri added that these meetings not only enhance the quality of services that meet the expectations and requirements of beneficiaries at both internal and external levels but also play a crucial role in bolstering the service system. Such gatherings allow the foundation to collect direct feedback and suggestions from its clients, which are instrumental in shaping development strategies. This feedback also contributes to improving communication and transparency between the DFWAC and its clients, thereby enhancing trust and cooperation.

The meeting is part of an ongoing series hosted by the foundation, which previously convened a session for external clients. During that meeting, DFWAC gathered insights directly from those most familiar with their own issues, needs, and requirements. The foundation attaches utmost attention to the experiences and suggestions of its service users to promote happiness and positivity, and effectively address challenges, ultimately resulting in a set of recommendations and development policies.

DFWAC is committed to providing its clients with a wide range of services, including social, psychological, and legal support, shelter facilities, call centres, and hotlines, as well as access to empowerment programs. It offers round-the-clock support, protection, and shelter to all women and children who are victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. Its comprehensive care ensures the safety of the victims and aids in their psychological and social rehabilitation, empowering them to reintegrate into their communities without fear or anxiety.