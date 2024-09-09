Dubai, UAE – Gallop Global, the organisers of this November’s first-ever Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament, today confirmed Dubai Duty Free has joined the inaugural event as an Official Sponsor.

With the first-ever Dubai Premier Padel P1 event taking place November 3 -10 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud, the sponsorship agreement will see the emirate’s groundbreaking new padel tournament team up with a major homegrown brand synonymous with decades of sports and retail experience to elevate both the event and the city’s reputation as a leading host for major international sporting competitions.

Part of the newly unified 25-event Premier Padel tour, which spans 18 countries across five continents this year, Dubai Premier Padel P1 will feature the world’s top male and female players contesting a prize pool of €470,000 (Dh1.89 million). As a top-ranked P1 classified tournament, the sport’s leading male and female players are obligated to compete.

Boasting a rich history of long-term sporting partnerships, Dubai Duty Free owns and organizes the city’s annual ATP and WTA events since their inception more than 30 years ago. Horseracing has also played a key role in the company's sponsorship strategy and continues to hold a prominent position in a world-class global portfolio that sees padel join tennis, golf, , rugby and basketball.

“Bringing together Dubai Duty Free and Dubai Premier Padel P1 is a significant milestone for our inaugural event,” said Ivan Modia, Dubai Premier Padel P1 Tournament Director and CEO of Gallop Global. “Dubai Duty Free has decades of experience collaborating with major sporting associations and events, which we plan to leverage in our efforts to optimise the city’s inaugural Premier Padel event. Partners such as Dubai Duty Free empower our ambitious plans to elevate Dubai’s P1 event to a marquee position on the global padel calendar, underscored by memorable experience for fans and athletes alike.”

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, added: “We are pleased to further expand our diverse sponsorship portfolio through this alliance with Dubai Premier Padel P1. As padel’s popularity in the UAE and around the world continues to grow, we are committed to playing our part in cementing Dubai as a leading destination on the international padel calendar, in line with the city’s already established reputation for hosting major global sporting events.”

The week-long tournament, which will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, is a collaborative effort supported by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA), the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Premier Padel, and Gallop Global.

Tickets for the week-long tournament are on sale now at PlatinumList.net, priced from Dh60. For more information visit dubaipremierpadel.ae.

About Gallop Global

Founded in 2023, Gallop Global leads in strategic investment and IP development, creating grand-scale projects that offer multiple opportunities to stakeholders. The company has quickly established an extensive portfolio of sports, media, investment, and entertainment businesses, including but not limited to the Dubai Premier Padel P1, the Dubai Challenge Cup, and the Dubai Padel Cup.

Headquartered in Dubai, Gallop Global aims to contribute to the growth, development, and expansion of the sports, media, and entertainment industry in the GCC through strategic partnerships and investments. It is constantly exploring innovative investment opportunities and welcomes collaborations with businesses, organisations, and industry individuals who share its passion for growth, development, and excellence. To learn more about Gallop’s investments and how it is making a difference in sports, media, and entertainment in the GCC region, visit: http://Gallop.Global