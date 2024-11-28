Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) concluded its participation in the Archaeology Conference 2024, organised by Zayed National Museum at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. This participation reflects the Authority’s commitment to showcasing the significance of Dubai’s archaeological and historical sites, aligning with its sectoral priorities to enhance Dubai’s presence on the global heritage map.

Eng. Bader Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Antiquities Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s dedication to actively participating in specialised archaeological conferences and events to highlight Dubai’s archaeological sites’ historical and scientific value, saying: “Conferences provide inspiring platforms and academic environments to present key archaeological research and discoveries. This supports the Authority’s efforts to preserve Dubai’s cultural heritage and shed light on its rich archaeological treasures, reflecting its authenticity and deep-rooted history. The emirate is home to numerous archaeological sites, whose findings showcase Dubai’s historical role as a cultural hub, making it a global destination for researchers and archaeology enthusiasts.”

Dubai Culture presented four research studies at the conference, highlighting significant discoveries and insights. One of the studies, titled ‘Recent Discoveries at Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological Site’, was prepared by Dr Mansour Boraik. The paper detailed excavation efforts by Dubai Culture’s Antiquities Department at Saruq Al Hadid, uncovering artefacts from the Bronze and Iron Ages, and spotlighted findings from Saruq-53 area, including a site of charcoal manufacturing in the Iron Age, in addition to the discovery of many important artefacts, including a cache containing more than 120 different objects.

Archaeologist Mariam Al Suwaidi presented ‘Preliminary Study of Recent Discoveries at Margham Archaeological Site’, offering insights into some the site’s discoveries, including a unique tomb structure built with local stone blocks. The findings inside the tomb included funerary artefacts believed to date back to the Late Bronze Age and early Iron Age.

The third study titled ‘Unveiling Inscriptions on Bronze Artifacts from Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological Site’, presented by conservator Zainab Salmeen, shed light on restoring bronze artefacts from the Iron Age. These artefacts, including weapons and daily life tools, featured engravings of animals, reptiles, geometric patterns, and human feet, suggesting their use for religious or decorative purposes.

In collaboration with Dubai Culture, Dr Amal Al Qasim from the University of Cologne, Germany, presented the fourth study titled ‘Neolithic Arrowheads and Bronze Age Tool Industries at Saruq Al Hadid’. The study analysed stone tools from the mid-Holocene period, linking them to the Neolithic settlement in Saruq Al Hadid. Similarities between these tools and those found on Abu Dhabi’s Marawah and Ghagha Islands and Sharjah’s Jebel Faya prompted a revaluation of migration theories during the mid-Holocene drought.