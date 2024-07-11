832 employees across 26 hotels participated in the workshops during H1 2024, with more to come this year

The workshops support efforts to enhance Dubai's leading position as one of the safest cities in the world

Dubai Tourist Police Department made significant contribution to the programme to enhance tourism security in the Emirate

Dubai, United Arabic Emirates: Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has organised a series of awareness workshops as part of the Safe Tourism Awareness Programme. During H1 2024, 832 employees across 26 prominent Dubai’s hotels and touristic destinations participated in these workshops, with more scheduled for the remainder of the year.

Organised in collaboration with Dubai Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) , Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Municipality and the Directorate General Of Civil Defense Dubai, these workshops are designed to enhance Dubai’s status as one the world’s safest citicies.

The workshops aim to familiarise hospitality staff with DET’s services, teach optimal utilisation of these services, and inform them about communication channels dedicated for various tourism services in Dubai. They also educate employees about consumer rights and duties, ensuring guests and visitors understand how to contact the Consumer Protection Department. This includes displaying the consumer protection number in a visible location, as well as the contact details for submitting complaints. These efforts enhance guest confidence in the transparency of these establishments, further solidifying Dubai's position as the best city to visit, live and work in.

Additionally, the workshops present case studies highlighting services provided by relevant entities, such as Dubai Police smart services, the Lost and Found service, and key hotlines for consumers (999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies and general inquiries). These efforts underscore the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors to create a safe tourism environment.

Ahmad Ali Moussa, Director of the Consumer Protection Department at DCCPFT, said: “Recognising Dubai's position as a leading global destination, with its increasing international visitation and the efforts to encourage domestic tourism, we continue to organise awareness workshops for the hospitality sector to meet the growing demand. These workshops ensure residents and visitors receive the best experiences and services, aligning with our wise leadership’s ambitious vision and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. We value our partnership with entities like Dubai Tourist Police Department, which help ensure the highest levels of security, safety and comfort for Dubai’s visitors.”

Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police, at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), added: “We value our participation in the Safe Tourism Awareness Programme by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). As our strategic partner, DET has been instrumental in promoting Dubai Police services and enhancing security awareness among hospitality employees, ensuring the best possible experience for the city’s visitors. This collaborative initiative has resulted in a series of successful workshops. We aim to raise awareness across over 100 hotels and among 2,000 employees by the end of the year.”

DCCPFT remains dedicated to customer protection, providing channels for submitting complaints, including a 24-hour hotline:600545555, or email: consumerrights@dubaidet.ae

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (DCCPFT):

Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (DCCPFT) is a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). DCCPFT seeks to create a conducive environment for fair trade and competition, drive economic stability by ensuring consumer and business protection and enhance the competitiveness of the business sector by curbing practices that negatively impact the market. It also ensures that new regulations are implemented in a business-friendly manner; promotes justice, transparency and fair competition; and supports the optimal functioning of the market for enterprises.

DCCPFT is also tasked with developing plans and policies related to fair trade and competitiveness and protection of consumer rights. The Corporation develops programmes and initiatives aligned with DET’s strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to protect intellectual property rights, review and resolve complaints filed by commercial establishments and consumers and organise awareness campaigns to promote consumer rights, fair trade and competition.