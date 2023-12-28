70% of the fire and rescue industry's global leaders will converge at Intersec 2024 from 16 – 18 January at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

The Intersec 2024 Fire & Rescue Conference will address industry-shaping topics on the latest developments crucial for advancing fire protection and safety globally

Dubai, UAE: As Intersec, the leading international exhibition for fire, security, emergency services, safety, policing, and cybersecurity, gears up for its 25th-anniversary edition, the focus will be on remarkable innovation and collaborations within the fire and safety sector.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Intersec 2024 will convene from 16 – 18 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). This historic edition, themed ‘Innovating security tech for a quarter century’, is poised to be the largest in its history, with a significant emphasis on fire and rescue innovations, in collaboration with Dubai Civil Defence.

According to 6Wresearch, the UAE fire safety systems and equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2020 - 2026. Increased investment in the industrial sector, aiming to diversify the economy, along with ongoing social infrastructure projects like UAE Vision 2021, Maritime Vision 2030, and Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030, will boost the demand for fire safety systems and equipment in the UAE in the coming years.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "Intersec 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of fire and safety technology. This year, our spotlight shines brightly on the fire and rescue segment, where collaboration with Dubai Civil Defence stands as a testament to our commitment to advancing regional safety and security. Our growth signifies the UAE as a vibrant hub for global fire protection, safety, and security industries."

In addition to the exhibition, Intersec 2024 offers a rich experience, including a vast conference programme and the esteemed Intersec Awards Gala Dinner. This landmark edition is set to host 1,000 exhibitors from over 60 nations, with approximately 25% making their debut, anticipating over 45,000 trade visitors worldwide.

The fire and rescue segment, boasting over 400 exhibitors across five DWTC halls, stands out as the event's fastest-growing section. Notably, 70% of the industry's global leaders will converge here, presenting a prime opportunity for Middle East business engagements.

Leading UAE-based fire and safety entity NAFFCO, known for top-tier firefighting equipment and safety engineering, will showcase various innovative solutions. Exhibitors like Baldwin Boxall, HD Fire, Corodex, Inim, Pentair, Kopler, Fire Safety Science, SVT Products, Viking, and Erse Kablo will add further diversity to the showcase.

“This blend of established and fresh exhibitors underscores the global appeal and collaborative spirit that defines Intersec as a pivotal platform for the fire and safety community,” Tuchten added.

The Intersec 2024 Fire & Rescue Conference, hosted by Dubai Civil Defence, will address industry-shaping topics on the latest developments crucial for advancing fire protection and safety globally.

Key topics at the conference include emergency response planning, industrial firefighting, and innovations in fire prevention, among others, with esteemed speakers such as Gary Barthram, Chief Fire Officer at Heathrow Airport, UK, Mohammed Saeefan, Fire Protection, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia, and Terrance Wh Tsang, Chief Fire Officer (Kowloon) at the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, sharing invaluable insights and expertise.

The latest Intersec 2024 news stories are available https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press.html.

-Ends-

Media Registration

To reserve your media badge, or to learn more about Intersec 2024’s accredited media eligibility criteria, please visit https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press.html

About Intersec

Intersec is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 16-18 January 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will be staged under the theme of ‘Innovating Security Tech for a Quarter Century.’ It will unite the global security industry and accelerate conversations to explore strategies and source technologies for the challenges faced by global security leaders and professionals promoting bilateral trade, commerce, and innovation across borders.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.ae.messefrankfurt.com

intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com