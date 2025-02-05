Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently hosted two legal workshops designed to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools to navigate the UAE’s evolving legal landscape. The sessions, which were attended by 70 representatives from the private sector, focused on the legal and practical aspects of the UAE construction landscape and data privacy in contracts.

The first webinar was conducted online in collaboration with Hadef & Partners law firm. The session provided a comprehensive overview of the legal frameworks governing construction projects in the UAE. Participants gained valuable insights into current legislation, dispute resolution mechanisms, risk management and compliance strategies, and international best practices. The workshop also offered practical guidance on contractual obligations and the successful management of construction projects.

The second virtual workshop was held in collaboration with Galadari Advocates and Legal Consultants and addressed the critical issue of integrating data privacy provisions into contractual agreements within the UAE. The session focused on compliance with the UAE Federal Data Protection Law, managing cross-border data transfers, defining data processing responsibilities, and mitigating legal risks.

The workshops come as part of Dubai Chambers' commitment to providing businesses with the resources they need to thrive in the emirate’s dynamic business environment. By offering expert insights and practical tools, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance business competitiveness, support growth, and promote the adoption of best practices across diverse sectors.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

