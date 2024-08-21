Launchpad Dubai is designed to accelerate the growth and expansion of digital companies and support the success of entrepreneurs in Dubai.

The platform offers access to essential business services including financing, banking, accounting, tax services, recruitment, talent acquisition, and more.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised two events to promote the ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform, which seeks to accelerate the growth and expansion of tech companies and support the success of entrepreneurs in Dubai.

The events took place in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Internet City and attracted around 180 entrepreneurs and representatives from digital companies. Attendees benefited from the platform’s comprehensive range of services, which allows for the efficient and direct completion of essential business procedures with relevant partner entities.

‘Launchpad Dubai’ events are organised by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors, as well as free zones, and provide integrated platforms to access essential business services. The initiative offers convenient access to services including financing, banking, accounting, tax services, recruitment, talent acquisition, and more.

A dedicated Launchpad Dubai area will be hosted for companies and investors at Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s pavilion during Expand North Star, the world’s largest gathering for startups and investors. The event, which is hosted by the chamber and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13 – 16 October. The chamber's pavilion will feature dedicated sections for Launchpad Dubai’s various partners, allowing local and international companies to initiate the process of securing partner services.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com