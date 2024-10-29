Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Calendar, the city’s official event listings platform, has unveiled an action-packed line-up of activities for November 2024. From the eagerly-awaited Dubai Fitness Challenge to live shows by stars like Wiz Khalifa and Martin Garrix, there’s something for everyone. Sports fans can look forward to the Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament and the thrilling DP World Tour Championship. Beauty enthusiasts will be dazzled by SEPHORiA, while art and fashion lovers will have the opportunity to experience the creative brilliance of Dubai Design Week. Mark your calendars for a month filled with amazing events!

Below are some of the must-see events happening in November:

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE

Date: 26 October to 24 November

26 October to 24 November Location: Citywide

Citywide About: One of the city’s marquee events, participants are challenged to complete 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 days (30x30). The programme will include fitness events, classes, sporting activities, as well as exciting deals and promotions.

Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA

Date : 2 November

: 2 November Location : Hatta Dam

: Hatta Dam About: This free event welcomes both seasoned paddlers and first-timers to enjoy the tranquil waters and stunning mountainous scenery at the picturesque Hatta Dam, with certified coaches ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.New for 2024, participants can also enjoy free kayaking sessions available throughout the day. Kayak slots are subject to availability and can be booked onsite at the registration counter.

Dubai Ride

Date : 10 November

: 10 November Location : Sheikh Zayed Road

: Sheikh Zayed Road About: The popular annual cycling event returns on November 10 as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Choose between a 4km family-friendly route or a 12km challenge while enjoying stunning city views. New this year is the Dubai Ride Speed Laps, an exclusive hour of high-speed riding from 5am to 6am for experienced cyclists maintaining a minimum speed of 30km/h. Join the fun and connect with thousands of fellow cyclists!

Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai

Date : 24 November

: 24 November Location : Sheikh Zayed Road

: Sheikh Zayed Road About: Join thousands of runners on 24 November for the exciting annual running event along Sheikh Zayoose from the 5km or 10km route and break a sweat as you reach your fitness goals.

Dubai Padel Cup

Date : 25 October to 24 November

: 25 October to 24 November Location : Citywide

: Citywide About: Participate in the Dubai Padel Cup that will take place at venues across the city from 25 October - 24 November in collaboration with Dubai Fitness Challenge. This adrenaline-fuelled spectacle will see eight community-driven tournaments. You can witness exhibition matches and join in the tournaments where padel players from all over UAE will compete, connect and socialise. The meet will follow a knockout format where winners will move on to the next round until the finals.

SPORTS

Women's Run 2024

Date : 3 November

: 3 November Location : Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai

: Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai About: Returning as part of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Women’s Run will take place at Al Forsan Park on 3 November. This event is exclusively for women and is a great way to celebrate womanhood and get some exercise.

Dubai Premier Padel P1

Date : 3-10 November

: 3-10 November Location : Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium About: Be part of padel history in Dubai! The city hosts its inaugural Premier Padel P1 tournament from 3-10 November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Watch world-class players like Arturo Coello, Ariana Sanchez Fallada, and Juan Lebron battle it out for a AED1.8 million prize pool and indulge in world-class entertainment.

Baseball United Arab Classic

Date : 7-10 November

: 7-10 November Location : Baseball United Ballpark, The Sevens

: Baseball United Ballpark, The Sevens About: Organised by Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, the tournament will see nine national baseball teams participate in Arab Classic from 7-10 November at The Sevens Stadium.

Dubai Racing Carnival

Date : 8 and 22 November

: 8 and 22 November Location : Meydan Racecourse

: Meydan Racecourse About: Held at the state-of-the-art Meydan Racecourse, the Dubai Racing Carnival consists of 16 meetings, with the season getting underway on Friday 8 November. Fans can enjoy thrilling horse races, lively entertainment, and exquisite dining experiences.

DP World Tour Championship

Date : 14-17 November

: 14-17 November Location : Jumeirah Golf Estates

: Jumeirah Golf Estates About: Dubai hosts the European Tour’s season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 14-17 November. Watch 50 of the world's top golfers compete on the Earth course while fans enjoy the exciting activities off it.

T100 Triathlon

Date : 15-17 November

: 15-17 November Location : Dubai

: Dubai About: The ultimate athletic meet is making its way to Dubai in 2024. Be a part of the action as you take on a 100km challenge with the T100 Triathlon from 15-17 November. Start with a 2km swim, then jump on your bikes for an 80km ride in the desert and finish up with an 18km run within the city. There are also numerous other jogging, swimming and cycling contests for all ages and abilities.

The Music Run

Date : 16 November

: 16 November Location : Meydan Racecourse

: Meydan Racecourse About: The Music Run, a 5km running series with over 350,000 participants across 13 countries, is coming to Dubai for the first time on November 16 at Meydan Racecourse. This fun contest with speakers lining the entire 'SoundTrack' is a one-of-a-kind experience. Every participant will receive an exclusive pack and a finisher’s medal.

Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

Date : 23-24 November

: 23-24 November Location : Mina Rashid

: Mina Rashid About: Witness thrilling sailing action at Mina Rashid as the world's best sailors compete in high-tech F50 catamarans. Guests can experience the race through a number of ticketing categories promising spectacular racing alongside luxury hospitality.

Emirates Dubai 7s

Date : 29 November-1 December

: 29 November-1 December Location : The Sevens Stadium

: The Sevens Stadium About: The much-awaited sporting and entertainment event returns to The Sevens Stadium. Watch top rugby teams compete, enjoy live music from A-list artists like Stormzy, and experience delicious food and family-friendly activities.

LIFESTYLE, ARTS & CULTURE

AutoMadness 2024

Date : 2-3 November

: 2-3 November Location : Dubai Autodrome

: Dubai Autodrome About: This adrenaline-filled event returns to Dubai Autodrome on 2 and 3 November. Car enthusiasts can see more than 1,700 vehicles, attend workshops, meet influencers, and experience thrilling automotive action.

SEPHORiA

Date : 6-8 November

: 6-8 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Beauty enthusiasts, brands and professionals will come under one roof at Coca-Cola Arena from 6-8 November for SEPHORiA – Sephora’s biggest showcase of the year. Taking place in Dubai for the first time, attendees can discover new products, learn from beauty experts, meet their favourite influencers, and experience immersive brand activations.

Dubai Design Week

Date : 5-10 November

: 5-10 November Location : Dubai Design District (d3)

: Dubai Design District (d3) About: Returning from 5-10 November at Dubai Design District (d3), the much-awaited creative festival will feature local and international talent, exhibitions, installations, talks and workshops.

Downtown Design

Date : 6-9 November

: 6-9 November Location : Dubai Design District (d3)

: Dubai Design District (d3) About: Downtown Design, the Middle East’s only trade fair dedicated to innovative, high-quality design, will take place from 6-9 November at Dubai Design District (d3). This annual showcase will feature limited edition and collectible designs from brands around the world.

Icons of Porsche

Date : 23-24 November

: 23-24 November Location : The Slab, Dubai Design District (d3)

: The Slab, Dubai Design District (d3) About: Icons of Porsche is a car and art event that will showcase classic Porsche models, race cars, concept cars, and art pieces.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Ruki Vverh! live

Date : 2 November

: 2 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Pop and techno sensation Ruki Vverh! is set to return to Coca-Cola Arena this winter for an unmissable concert. Known for their infectious energy and chart-topping hits like Student, My Little Baby and Dreaming Of You, the band promises an evening filled with their fan-favourite repertoire.

MIXTAPE 2024

Date : 2 November

: 2 November Location : Bla Bla Dubai

: Bla Bla Dubai About: Get ready for the ultimate nineties and noughties throwback experience at Bla Bla Dubai. The MIXTAPE show will bring together iconic artists who shaped that era in pop music, including S Club, ‘Spice Girl’ Melanie C, and Gareth Gates.

Ibrahim Maalouf live

Date : 2 November

: 2 November Location : Dubai Opera

: Dubai Opera About: Grammy-nominated French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf will take over Dubai Opera on 2 November. From the critically-acclaimed album Queen of Sheba to his signature hits, you’ll experience the melodies and rhythms that have made him one of the most beloved musicians on the global stage.

Guy Manoukian at Dubai Opera

Date : 3 November

: 3 November Location : Dubai Opera

: Dubai Opera About: Lebanese-Armenian musician Guy Manoukian will make his eagerly-anticipated return to Dubai as he performs live on stage at Dubai Opera on 3 November. Fans can expect to hear him showcasing new tunes, as well as his much-loved classics.

Ministry of Sound Classical

Date : 9 November

: 9 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: If you’re into dance music then Ministry of Sound Classical is one night that you cannot afford to miss. Take a trip down memory lane at Coca-Cola Arena as you relive classic anthems and timeless hits, reimagined by conductor David Mahoney and the Ministry of Sound Classical Orchestra.

Butterfly Carnival 2024

Date : 9 November

: 9 November Location : Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre About: Mark your calendars for the highly-anticipated musical extravaganza Butterfly Carnival that returns to Dubai on 9 November. Catch a beat with internationally-acclaimed music stars as they keep spinning hits during the high-energy show.

Boudchart live

Date : 10 November

: 10 November Location : Dubai Opera

: Dubai Opera About: Sway to the tunes of Arabic music as Moroccan composer and multi-instrumentalist Boudchart performs live at Dubai Opera. Fans can expect to hear his top tracks including Mosaica, Bartiya Groove, Jebli Jam, Taarida, Mchina, and Jalsa.

Lea Salonga live

Date : 10 November

: 10 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Put your hands together to welcome internationally-recognised singer and actor Lea Salonga at the Coca-Cola Arena. The diva will take over the venue for her Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour on 10 November. From starring in memorable Broadway productions to voicing Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan, Salonga has done it all.

Miami Band and Ahmed Saad live

Date : 15 November

: 15 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Kuwaiti smash hit group Miami Band will take over Coca-Cola Arena on 15 November. The four-piece ensemble will be accompanied by Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad for an unmissable concert. You can expect to hear fan favourites like Hamdellah ou Shefnakom and Sheilouha Sheila while Saad raises the roof with an energetic performance of top tunes.

Dubai Opera Ball

Date : 15 November

: 15 November Location : Dubai Opera

: Dubai Opera About: Talented performers from around the globe will descend on the Dubai Opera stage for a memorable night of melodies and moves. Enjoy performances by leading tenors like Placido Domingo, soprano Sonya Yoncheva, violinist Pavel Milyukov and jazz legend Igor Butman, who will be accompanied by the Philharmonie Der Nationen orchestra from Germany, led by conductor Justus Frantz.

Martin Garrix live

Date : 16 November

: 16 November Location : Atlantis, The Palm

: Atlantis, The Palm About: The stage is set for one of the world's biggest dance music sensations. Head to Atlantis, The Palm to see Dutch DJ Martin Garrix live on 16 November. Hear the hitmaker spin chart-toppers like Animals, In The Name Of Love, Wizard, and Scared To Be Lonely.

Wiz Khalifa live

Date : 16 November

: 16 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Rap fans are in for a treat as American musician Wiz Khalifa will be jetting into the city for a concert on 16 November at Coca-Cola Arena. Expect an exuberant night filled with the star’s top tunes like See You Again, No Sleep, and Payphone. Fans will also be treated to songs from the artist’s latest EP The Saga of Wiz Khalifa.

Adriatique Present X

Date : 16 November

: 16 November Location : Dubai Harbour

: Dubai Harbour About: Visionary DJs Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, known by their stage name Adriatique, are bringing their electrifying beats and their X show to Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience on 16 November. Get ready to dance the night away as the duo spin their top tracks like Miracle, Home and The Echo.

Billy Ocean & B*Witched live

Date : 22 November

: 22 November Location : Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium About: Grab your dancing shoes for a night of R&B, pop and soul hits. The Irish Village is bringing legendary British singer Billy Ocean and Irish girl group B*Witched to Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on 22 November. Get ready for a spectacular evening filled with timeless hits and high-energy performances from two of the most celebrated acts of the 1980s and 1990s.

Vishal Mishra live

Date : 22 November

: 22 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Experience the soulful tunes of renowned Indian singer-composer Vishal Mishra during his Dubai debut at Coca-Cola Arena on 22 November. Known for his vivid compositions, rich vocals and dynamic stage presence, he will be singing his top tunes including Janiye, Manjha and Aaj Bhi among many more.

Valery Meladze live

Date : 23 November

: 23 November Location : The Agenda

: The Agenda About: Experience an unforgettable evening with musical legend Valery Meladze as he performs on 23 November at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. Expect to hear his timeless classics like How Beautiful You Are Today, Sera, I Can't Live Without You, and In Spite Of.

Al Shami live

Date : 23 November

: 23 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Al Shami takes the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 23 November. The Syrian artist will serenade the audience with some of his biggest hits, including Ya Layl Wa Ya Ain, Sabra and Dawali.

Jalasat Moments

Date : 28 November

: 28 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Get ready for a night of Khaleeji music, a genre deeply rooted in Arabic poetry and cultural storytelling, as Jalasat Moments brings some of the region's most popular artists to Coca-Cola Arena on 28 November. The stage will light up with performances by Ayed Yousef, Eida Al Menhali, Nabeel Shuail and Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi.

Jalasat Moments 2

Date : 29 November

: 29 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: It's time for another night of soul-soothing Khaleeji music as Jalasat Moments returns to Coca-Cola Arena on 29 November. This time, four of the Arab world's most popular artists, Mahmoud Al Turky, Hussain Al Jassmi, Fouad Abdulwahed and Khaled Al-Mulla will take the stage to perform fan favourites.

The Streets

Date : 30 November

: 30 November Location : Coca-Cola Arena

: Coca-Cola Arena About: Calling all fans of grime, garage and hip-hop music to the Dubai debut of legendary British act The Streets at Coca-Cola Arena on 30 November. Get ready for an unforgettable evening and watch lead singer Mike Skinner display his signature storytelling through songs like Fit But You Know It, Dry Your Eyes, and Has It Come to This? among others.

Musical: Singin' in the Rain

Date : 30 November-14 December

: 30 November-14 December Location : Dubai Opera

: Dubai Opera About : Hollywood’s golden age is heading to Dubai Opera as the stage adaptation of Singin’ in the Rain is performed for the first time in the Middle East. Enjoy an evening of memorable melodies with timeless classics such as Good Morning , Make ’em Laugh , Moses Supposes , and the legendary Singin’ in the Rain . There will be live rain showers on stage every night, creating an atmosphere that brings the story to life.

: Hollywood’s golden age is heading to Dubai Opera as the stage adaptation of is performed for the first time in the Middle East. Enjoy an evening of memorable melodies with timeless classics such as , , , and the legendary . There will be live rain showers on stage every night, creating an atmosphere that brings the story to life.

Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer. For more information, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.

