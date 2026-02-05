Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain – Dragon City Bahrain, the largest wholesale and retail shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of the seventh edition of its Annual Productive Families Exhibition, held in collaboration with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF). The exhibition runs from January 22 to February 14, 2026, reflecting Dragon City Bahrain’s continued commitment to supporting Bahraini productive families and advancing sustainable community initiatives.

The exhibition is held daily at the central court between Gates 4 and 12, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with the participation of 12 Bahraini productive families. It provides an integrated platform for participating families to showcase and sell a wide range of local products that reflect creativity and authentic Bahraini identity. The exhibition features a wide selection of local products, including traditional crafts, handmade items, home-based products and local foodstuff, offering visitors a unique shopping experience that combines supporting local production with shedding light on the skills and talents of Bahraini productive families.

On this occasion, Dragon City Bahrain reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its community role by hosting the exhibition continuously since 2018, with the aim of empowering productive families and opening new avenues for them to reach a broader segment of visitors and shoppers. The initiative also reinforces the mall’s position as a comprehensive destination that brings together shopping, entertainment and community-driven initiatives. The timing of the exhibition, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, offers visitors the opportunity to purchase distinctive local products for the upcoming season, support home-based businesses, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the spirit of community collaboration within an integrated shopping environment provided by Dragon City Bahrain.

It is worth noting that Dragon City Bahrain is among the Kingdom’s leading family shopping destinations, having welcomed more than 70 million visitors since its opening in 2015. The mall offers a wide range of products catering to diverse needs and interests, from fashion, apparel, and accessories to electronics, toys and household goods, as well as building materials, décor, furniture, landscaping and gardening tools and equipment, in addition to a variety of dining options that add an entertainment dimension and make the shopping experience complete for all family members.Stay connected with Dragon City Bahrain for the latest offers and promotions, by following the official pages online; dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. Visit Dragon City Bahrain during working hours from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077). Terms and Conditions Apply.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Dragon City Bahrain

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hussain Nasser

hnasser@mediascenebh.com – info@mediascenebh.com

Muhannad Mansour

muhannad@mediascenebh.com – info@mediascenebh.com