Dubai – Domaine Properties, a leading investment advisor and service provider offering end-to-end real estate solutions, is excited to announce two significant open house events. These events are part of the company's ongoing efforts to showcase its premium developments in Dubai. The first open house will take place on October 27, 2024, at the prestigious Damac, followed by the second on November 3, 2024, at Dugasta.

Domaine Properties regularly conducts open house events, but these two stand out as key opportunities for potential buyers, investors, and real estate enthusiasts to explore some of Dubai's most sought-after properties. Attendees will have the unique chance to tour luxury apartments, experience state-of-the-art amenities, and engage with the Domaine Properties team to gain valuable insights into Dubai's dynamic real estate market.

"Domaine Properties is committed to offering personalized, high-value experiences for our clients. These open houses are just one of the many ways we provide comprehensive real estate services and connect clients with exceptional investment opportunities,” said Bassam Abou Kurch, CEO of Domaine Properties. “We aim to deliver world-class solutions, enabling clients to fully immerse themselves in the luxury environments that define our portfolio.”

As demand for high-end properties in Dubai continues to rise, these events are expected to attract strong interest from local and international investors alike.

Event Details:

Damac Open House: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Dugasta Open House: November 3, 2024

Domaine Properties is renowned for its client-centric approach and commitment to delivering tailored real estate services. As the company continues to expand its offerings, it remains a trusted partner for investors seeking high-value opportunities in Dubai’s thriving property market.