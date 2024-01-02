Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is delighted to announce hosting the “Miraculous Show” at The Village, as part of its participation in Shop Qatar 2024.

Created to enchant audiences of all ages, the Miraculous Show offers a delightful experience inspired by the iconic animated series "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir." It is a widely acclaimed animated television series, chronicling the escapades of two teenagers who morph into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to safeguard the city from menacing supervillains. The "Miraculous" brand has garnered popularity all over the world, cultivating a fervent fanbase and evolving into a comprehensive franchise with a diverse range of merchandise such as toys, clothing, accessories, and more.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, said: "Being part of Shop Qatar 2024 is a unique celebration, and I am delighted that Doha Festival City is at the heart of it. The Miraculous Show reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled and memorable experiences at The Village, which has become a prominent expansion to Doha Festival City.”

Guests have the thrilling opportunity to meet Ladybug and Cat Noir, enjoy live performances and interactive activities, all while capturing fantastic photo opportunities. To enhance the overall visitor experience and align with the festival's philosophy of 'Shop more… Play more,' visitors can gain access to the kids' activity area by simply spending 100 QAR and receiving a stamped receipt from the designated areas.

On weekends, the mall will burst with energy, featuring dynamic roaming performances and lively entertainment. Moreover, over 500 stores at Doha Festival City will be promoting special offers and discounts under the tagline 'Shop more... Save more!,'.

Under the theme ‘Shop more … Win more!” and during Shop Qatar 2024, shoppers who spend 200 QAR or more will be eligible to redeem receipts at the redemption booths located in the Entertainment Node and Cup of Joe. The receipts will be stamped allowing their holders to participate in engaging games at the booth and receive a coupon for weekly raffles to win a Land Rover Defender and cash prizes.

The final Mega Raffle Draw will be the highlight of Shop Qatar 2024 closing ceremony, which will take place on the January 27th at The Village. The event will feature special guest hosts and captivating entertainment. For the raffle, the prizes are nothing short of extraordinary, with the luxurious Land Rover Defender 90 Coupe being the grand prize, the car will be on display throughout the month in the Luxury Area at the mall. The raffle will also see three lucky winners go home with 10,000 QAR, two winners get 20,000 QAR, and one fortunate winner snatching a 50,000 QAR cash prize.

